Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande at 2025 Oscars: What Did They Sing?

The 2025 Oscars had everyone tuned in from the very start when Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo delivered a stunning performance that brought their Wicked co-star Michelle Yeoh to tears. This duo has been making headlines for their unique sisterly bond, which extends from playing Glinda and Elphaba on screen to their close friendship off screen.

While the two performed a medley, the “Break Free” singer previously spoke about her love for musical theater on the Las Culturistas podcast, saying, “I’m gonna say something so scary — it’s gonna scare the absolute s— out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever. I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

With their performance creating a buzz online, here’s what they sang at the 2025 Oscars.

What Songs Did Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing at the 2025 Oscars?

Ariana and Cynthia performed a medley of Oz songs. Ariana, a former Nickelodeon actress, sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” while Cynthia followed with “Home.” The performance concluded with the two joining forces for “Defying Gravity.”

Sticking to the Wicked theme, Ariana wore a ruby-red dress with matching heels, channeling her inner Dorothy.

Wicked Oscar Nominations

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked earned a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Visual Effects, Sound, Original Score, Costume Design, Editing, Hair and Makeup Styling, and Production Design. Cynthia was nominated for Best Actress, while Ariana received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Who Else Is Performing at the Oscars?

Aside from Ariana and Cynthia’s highly anticipated duet, Raye, Doja Cat, and Lisa teamed up for a James Bond medley. Multiple outlets also report that Queen Latifah is set to take the stage later in the evening.