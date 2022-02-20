Cynthia Bailey’s Husband: Everything To Know About Mike Hill, Plus Her Marriage To Peter Thomas

Here’s everything you need to know about the men Cynthia Bailey married on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ husband Mike Hill and her ex-husband Peter Thomas.

Cynthia Bailey, 55, is a reality TV legend but who is the lucky man who gets to call himself her husband? Cynthia got her start on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 3 in 2010. She stayed on the series for an impressive 11 years as she just recently announced she’d be leaving the show ahead of Season 14.

That didn’t mean she’s done with reality TV. In fact, just months later she joined Celebrity Big Brother 3. Throughout her time on reality TV, fans have seen her get married, divorced and married again– all on-camera. Here’s everything you need to know about those marriages.

Mike Hill

Like his famous wife, Mike Hill is a TV personality. He has hosted a number of TV talk shows on both ESPN and the Black News Channel as a sports commentator including Mike & Mike, Hyperdrive, and The Mike & Donny Show. He recently earned his first credit as a producer and stars on Start Your Day With Sharon + Mike.

Mike and Cynthia tied the knot on the numerically-satisfying date of October 10, 2020 (aka 10/10/20) at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia. RHOA viewers got to witness Cynthia put the final pieces of her wedding together, throw her bachelorette party and say “I do” on Season 13. They also watched her struggle with the backlash she faced for inviting 250 people and not scaling back her special day in spite of it taking place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though she faced some backlash, the wedding was still a big hit. She wore a gown designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona as she walked down the aisle and in an emotional moment, decided to scrap the vowes she had written and came up with her own on the spot. Surprisingly, they chose not to “consummate” their marriage. “We were too damn tired!” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was like, ‘Babe. You have me for the rest of your life. Can you check me in two days? We were mentally and physically exhausted. I don’t know how someone actually has sex after they get married. You’re exhausted.” However, they did decide to get spicy on their honeymoon.

Since saying “I do,” they seem to mostly have been living in marital bliss! They hit a brief snag when an anonymous Instagram user claimed Mike sent a woman nude photos on Snapchat. However, both spoke out and vehemently denied the claims and fortunately, it didn’t seem to make a visible dent on their marriage.

Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas is a successful entrepreneur. He got his start working for PR firms in the hip hop industry and went on to open his own restaurant. He then expanded his franchise and opened up several chain restaurants. He has Bar One in Atlanta and expanded to Sports One and Club One in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Peter and Cynthia tied the knot at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta on July 24, 2010. Their wedding was captured on RHOA Season 3, Cynthia’s first season on the show. They stayed married for seven years and the entire course of it played out on the reality TV series. They also watched cheating rumors surface on Season 7 of the show when Porsha Williams publicly accused him of cheating with two women who worked at his bars.

Even though Cynthia denied those claims, it took a toll on their marriage as more incriminating evidence began to surface as viewers witnessed in Season 8. Ultimately, Cynthia told Peter she wanted a divorce in 2016. Peter claimed he was blindsided by the divorce and still insists he never cheated. “I love Cynthia. I have never cheated on her. She knows this. I have never taken any money from Cynthia. She knows this. I have never done anything, but love and defend my wife. She knows this too,” Thomas told E! News.

Peter also alleged that the show may have had an impact on their marriage. Cynthia, however, has been adamant that the show wasn’t a factor. “Regardless of if we were on the show or not, our issues would have happened anyway because it’s just personalities and it’s just chemistry and it’s also compatibility,” she also told the outlet. “I am optimistic that in the end, after we take some time, we are going to be friends at the end of this because that was the start.”