Conor McGregor’s Net Worth: How Much Money the UFC Superstar Has Earned

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz

Conor McGregor has just been found liable in a civil rape and sexual assault case in an Irish court on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Find out more about the lawsuit and the net worth of the 36-year-old, who was once named the highest-earning athlete in the world, below.

How Much Does McGregor Owe in Damages?

McGregor was ordered to pay nearly €250,000 ($257,000) in damages to Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ní Laimhín. The lawsuit, filed in 2021, accused him of brutally” raping and battering her while she was intoxicated in December 2018, after she invited him to join her and a friend at a company holiday party in Dublin. Hand claimed the incident left her with bruises and post-traumatic stress disorder.

McGregor testified that he never forced Hand to do anything against her will and insisted the allegations were fabricated after they had consensual sex. His lawyer referred to Hand as a “gold digger,” alleging she made the claims for financial gain.

What Is McGregor’s Net Worth?

McGregor, who made his MMA debut in 2008 at the age of 18, has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, in a 2023 interview with UFC’s Megan Olivi, McGregor boasted, “I’m closing in on a billion now, I think I’m at about $650 million all in.” He added, “I think Forbes estimates that, but I’d probably do my own little check on that.”

What Are McGregor’s Main Sources of Income?

Between 2015 and 2018, McGregor headlined five UFC events that each drew over 1 million pay-per-view purchases. His 2018 clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov set the record for the biggest UFC event ever, with 2.4 million buys. Beyond MMA, McGregor also stepped into the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The highly anticipated bout, known as The Money Fight, saw Mayweather defeat McGregor in the 10th round, with the event racking up 5.3 million pay-per-view purchases worldwide.

In 2017, McGregor launched the Proper 12 Whiskey brand, which quickly gained popularity. In 2021, he reportedly received $150 million for selling his majority stake in the brand.

In addition to his fighting career and business ventures, McGregor ventured into acting. In March 2024, he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a reboot of the 1980s film Roadhouse, which debuted on Prime Video. McGregor was reportedly paid over $5.5 million for his role.

Is McGregor Married?

McGregor is not married, but by his side throughout much of his career has been his fiancée, Dee Devlin. The couple has been together since 2008 and shares four children: three sons—Conor Jr., Rian, and their third son, born in 2023—and a daughter, Croia.