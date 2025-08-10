Connor Zilisch Injury Update: How Is the Driver Doing After His Fall?

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Connor Zilisch concerned NASCAR fans on August 9, 2025, when he took a hard fall while celebrating another win. The Trackhouse Racing driver was seen being taken away to a hospital, and viewers couldn’t immediately decipher where his injury was and how he got hurt.

Below, get an update on Connor’s injury and recovery, and learn what happened to him.

How Old Is Connor Zilisch?

Connor is just 19 years old and already has a successful racing career. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native started racing go-karts when he was just 5 years old. He raced karts for the next decade before transitioning into sports and stock cars.

What Happened to Connor Zilisch?

Connor was in the middle of a victory celebration at Watkins Glen International, New York, on August 9. He climbed up to the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet, and he slipped after seemingly getting his left foot caught in the window of the driver’s side. Connor then tumbled and fell to the ground.

Shortly thereafter, Connor was lifted onto a backboard and taken to the medical center, followed by the hospital.

Crew chief Mardy Lindley praised Connor in a post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and sent the driver his best wishes.

“He did such a great job of getting back through the field and getting the lead,” Lindley said. “Praying for Connor right now that he’s OK. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️ — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) August 10, 2025

What Is Connor Zilisch’s Injury?

It was later revealed that Connor injured his collarbone. He explained in a tweet on August 9 that he broke it but was doing OK.

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already,” Connor tweeted that evening. “Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”

How Is Connor Zilisch Doing Now?

Connor followed up on his X statement with a separate Instagram post, thanking everyone for their support and noting that his head CT scans were “clear” of any other serious injury.

“First of all, thank you to everybody who reached out today, and thank you to the medics for taking great care of me all evening long,” Connor wrote in an Instagram post that night. “I went for a tumble while getting out of the car in victory lane. Thankfully, the CT scans of my head are clear, and my only injury is a broken collarbone. Proud of my @jrmotorsports team on getting our 6th win of the year, hate I couldn’t celebrate with them!”