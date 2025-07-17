Connie Francis Net Worth 2025: How Much the ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Connie Francis was a pop icon in the 1950s and 1960s but touched the lives of generations after that. Thanks to decades of dedication, the late Newark, New Jersey, native etched her name and legacy into the pop world, all the while increasing her net worth and overall success. But just months after her 1962 single “Pretty Little Baby” had a social media resurgence, Connie died at the age of 87 on July 16, 2025, weeks after being hospitalized with pelvic pain.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Ron Roberts shared in a Facebook post. “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

Below, learn about Connie’s music career and legacy in the pop world.

Connie Francis’ Songs

Connie reached further fame upon releasing her song “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” in 1960. From then on, she became known for hit tracks, including Second Hand Love,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Many Tears Ago” and “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You.” She also was known for her song “Pretty Little Baby,” though that track didn’t have the same amount of popularity in 1962 as it did in 2025.

How Connie Francis’ ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Had a Resurgence

More than 60 years after releasing “Pretty Little Baby” in 1962, Connie’s song had a resurgence in 2025 all thanks to one major platform: TikTok. But the pop singer, who was living in Florida at the time, confessed not even remembering the track until she listened to it.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t even remember the song!” Connie admitted to People in May 2025. “I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

Connie continued to gush about what an “honor” it was to see celebrities and other social media creators using the song in their videos. “To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking,” she added, and after People asked whether she’d be open to a collaborative with a TikTok creator, Connie responded, “Why not?”

Connie Francis’ Net Worth

Before her death in 2025, Connie’s estate and overall wealth racked up to a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Connie Francis’ Acting Roles & Film Earnings

Throughout the ’50s and ’60s, Connie booked multiple movie roles. But at first, she was only hired to provide vocals for on-screen characters. One of her most famous film gigs was in The Sheriff of Fractured Jaw, for which she provided the singing voice for Jayne Mansfield’s character.

However, Connie eventually got her chance on the big screen by starring in Where the Boys Are, Follow the Boys, Looking for Love and When the Boys Meet the Girls.

Each film had decent results at the box office, and Where the Boys Are reportedly earned $3.5 million after being released in 1960.