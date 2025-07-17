Connie Francis’ Children: Did the ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Have Kids?

Connie Francis was the famous name behind ’50s and ’60s pop hits like “Pretty Little Baby,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Where the Boys Are,” but she was simply known as Connie by her family. As fans of the late singer mourn her death, many are also curious about her personal life and want to learn whether or not Connie had any children.

Ron Roberts, a lifelong friend of Connie’s, broke the news of her death in July 2025 in a Facebook post. She was 87.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Ron wrote in the Facebook post. “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

Below, learn about Connie’s family, past relationships and find out whether or not she had kids of her own.

Did Connie Francis Have Biological Children?

No, Connie did not have biological children. However, she adopted a son while married to her third husband, Joseph Garzilli.

How Many Kids Did Connie Francis Have?

Connie had one child, her adopted son named Joey. She kept most details about Joey away from the public eye throughout her career.

Connie Francis’ Ex-Husbands: How Many Times Was She Married?

Connie was married four times throughout her life. Her first marriage was to ex-husband Dick Kanellis in 1964, which ended that same year. Her second marriage was to Izzy Marion in 1971, which also ended in divorce that year. From 1973 to 1980, Connie was married to her third husband, Joe. In 1985, she married her fourth husband, Bob Parkinson, and they divorced in 1985. ​

In the last 20 years of her life, Connie was in a long-term relationship with her late partner Tony Ferretti, which began in 2003. Though they never married, the couple stayed together until he died in 2022.

Connie announced Tony’s death in January 2022 via Facebook. She wrote, “It is with heavy heart and sadness that I report the passing of Tony Ferretti, my dear sole companion of the past 18 years. Tony was always there for me, to comfort when I was sad; to make me laugh when things didn’t go quite as I may have preferred, and to intuitively understand me. My heart goes out to his beloved and devoted sister Elaine. Words alone cannot adequately convey my thoughts.”