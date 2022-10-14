Connie Britton’s Ex-Husband: What Happened With John Britton & Her Relationship Status Today

Connie Britton is an Emmy-nominated actress who has worked on some of the biggest shows

She got married to her college sweetheart, but the union only lasted four years

Connie has kept her love life under wraps and is a single mother

Connie Britton, 55, is a five-time Emmy-nominated actress who rose to fame in the late 1990s by playing Nikki Faber on the super-popular television series, Spin City. She also notably acted on The West Wing before starring in NBC’s hit series Friday Night Lights. As her career was kicking off, however, she was going through a divorce. Connie was married to investment banker John Britton for four years but has very rarely publicly spoken about the marriage. Read on to learn about John Britton and what Connie’s relationship status is today.

What Happened To John Britton?

John Britton and Connie met while students at the prestigious Dartmouth College and got married in 1991. There is very little known about the marriage since it fell apart just as Connie was making a name for herself in Hollywood. However, in a 2009 interview, she revealed that divorcing in her 20s was a difficult transition.

“I was married at 24. When I look back, it seems young,” she told Redbook after being asked about the “highlights” of her early adult years. “I grew and changed a lot. A definite highlight was doing The Brothers McMullen. Shooting that movie was such a joy — and then we wound up winning the Sundance Film Festival. That big-break moment is visceral. It happens once in a decade, maybe once in a lifetime.”

When asked about the “downsides” of her 20s, she replied, “Divorce is hard. I was about 29 when my husband and I split up. I think we probably fared better than most, because we were young and didn’t have kids — but divorce is hard.”

John has remained out of the public eye, so there is very little information known about him. However, a LinkedIn page for a person by his name who attended Dartmouth and graduated in 1989 shows that he is a former portfolio manager at Select Equity Group. A link on the profile leads to a website that shows off different types of artworks and describes John as a “painter, sculptor and musician.”

Connie Britton Becomes A Single Mother

After the divorce, Connie kept working as an actress and did not remarry. She has been notoriously private about her love life but opened up about the time she decided to experience a new type of love: the love of being a mother. The White Lotus star adopted her son, Eyob, in 2011 from Ethiopia when he was 9 months old and talked about the decision on Watch What Happens Live in 2021. “I had no idea what I was even getting into, so it wasn’t so much ‘I can do this’ as much as I knew that I wanted to be a mom,” she recalled to host Andy Cohen.

“And, in truth, both of my parents had passed away within three years, and suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, no. My family is no more,’” she explained. “I mean, I have a twin sister, but that was a big loss, losing my parents, and I wasn’t in a relationship that felt like it was going to be a marriage relationship and so I was like, ‘What am I waiting for? I know I want to adopt. I can do this,’” she added with a laugh. “But that was a little delusional because it turns out it’s a really hard thing to do, but I would only encourage anybody to do it.”

Is Connie Dating Anyone?

The Luckiest Girl Alive actress was spotted holding hands with and kissing This Is Us writer and producer David E. Windsor in Oct. 2021, per the Daily Mail. It is unknown when they became an item and unclear if they still are.