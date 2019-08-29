Mattifying Primers, Powders & More To Combat Oily Skin This Summer

With the humidity this summer comes super oily skin & we rounded up the best products from powders to primers, that will combat shine instantly!

There’s nothing worse than having the heat and humidity make your skin super oily in the summer. Luckily, there’s a ton of products that can combat oily skin and we rounded up the best primers, powders and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Some of our favorite products include the Wander Beauty Play All Day Translucent Powder which is the perfect option to keep in your purse at all times. The powder that mattifies your skin is actually already inside the puff, so it’s completely mess-free and easy to use when you’re on the move, like the backseat of an Uber.

Aside from makeup, there are tons of skincare products that can combat oily skin like the ELEMIS Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream. It’s a priming moisturizer that adapts to your skin’s needs throughout the day, so whenever you get oily, the cream will work to fight it. It’s also formulated with balancing mineral microspheres that soak up excess oil for a mattifying effect without ever making your skin feel dry.

The Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++ is literally a miracle product. Not only does moisturizer make your skin oily, so does sunscreen. Which is why, this two-in-one hydrator and SPF is the best product to use if you have oily skin, plus, it reduces the appearance of pores by 54 percent.

Another amazing product is the JOAH beauty Selfie Ready Setting Spray Matte Me Down. Perfect for everyday use, this weightless setting spray keeps your makeup in place while mattifying your face so you stay oil-free in your makeup from morning till night.

No matter what you’re looking for – a new cleanser, moisturizer, setting spray, or powder – there are products for everyone that will help combat oily skin and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above. Also, if you’re looking for a great deal on tons of different products, then try out our HollywoodLife Box, which you can purchase right now at HollywoodLifeBox.com.