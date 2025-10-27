How Did Cody ‘Beef’ Franke Die? Updates on His ‘Unexpected’ Death

Image Credit: Cody Franke/Instagram

Barstool Sports’ fan-favorite golf influencer Cody ‘Beef’ Franke died at the age of 31 earlier this month, the “Fore Play” podcast announced. Barstool’s founder, Dave Portnoy, mourned Franke’s death alongside his colleagues by tweeting an emotional tribute for the golf “tips” social media personality.

That day, Portnoy tweeted, “Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef”

The PGA Tour’s Instagram account commented its condolences under the “Fore Play” podcast’s post, praising Franke as “an incredible member of the golf community.”

“We are beyond devastated to announce that our good friend and cherished Barstool Sports colleague, Cody ‘Beef’ Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend,” their comment read.

Below, get updates about Franke’s death and learn what we know so far about it.

What Happened to Cody ‘Beef’ Franke?

It’s still unclear what exactly happened to Franke during his final days. His colleague Dan “Big Cat” Katz revealed that he was at a wedding in the Dominican Republic the weekend that he died, according to The Independent.

“Really, really, really sad. Really tragic,” Katz said, adding, “It’s devastating. I don’t know what else to say.”

Franke had posted his last Instagram “golf tips” video just five days before his death was announced.

What Was Cody ‘Beef’ Franke’s Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, Franke’s official cause of death has not been disclosed. According to the “Fore Play” podcast, though, he died from a “sudden medical issue,” though the “issue” was not specified.

How Was Cody ‘Beef’ Franke’s Health?

Franke did not make any possible health issues public before he died.