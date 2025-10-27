Cody ‘Beef’ Franke’s Health: What Happened to the Barstool Sports Influencer Before His Death at 31?

Image Credit: Cody Franke/Instagram

The Barstool Sports family lost a member of its community. Cody “Beef” Franke, best known for sharing his pro golf tips to social media, died earlier this month, the “Fore Play” podcast announced on October 27, 2025. He was just 31. Though no cause of death was immediately disclosed, fans are wondering if Franke was battling any major health issues as they mourn the loss.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy grieved Franke’s death with his colleagues. That day, Portnoy tweeted, “Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef”

The PGA Tour’s Instagram account also commented its condolences under the podcast’s post, praising Franke as “an incredible member of the golf community.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Franke’s shocking death, his career and his health.

Who Was Cody ‘Beef’ Franke?

Franke was a popular golf influencer who joined Barstool Sports earlier this year, becoming the Head Golf Professional on the “Fore Play” podcast. He spent eight years on the Professionals Golfers Association of America and was a two-time PGA Section award winner.

How Was Cody Franke’s Health Before He Died?

Franke did not discuss any major health issues in public. His last “golf tips” Instagram post was uploaded five days before news broke of his death.

Franke was at a wedding in the Dominican Republic the weekend that he died, his colleague Dan “Big Cat” Katz noted shortly after news broke of his death.

“Really, really, really sad. Really tragic,” Katz said, according to The Independent. “It’s devastating. I don’t know what else to say.”

What Was Cody ‘Beef’ Franke’s Cause of Death? Updates

No cause of death has been given for Franke at the time of publication. The “Fore Play” podcast announced his “sudden” death in an October 27, 2025, Instagram post, which revealed he died from an undisclosed “medial issue.”

“We are beyond devastated to announce that our good friend and cherished Barstool Sports colleague, Cody ‘Beef’ Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend,” the statement read.