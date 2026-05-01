Coachella 2027 Tickets: See Prices, Presale Date & All Updates

If you’re already dreaming of desert sunsets, celebrity sightings and buzzworthy performances, you’re not alone. Coachella 2027 is officially in the planning stages, and fans are scrambling to learn how to get tickets, and of course, how much they’ll cost.

Below, Hollywood Life lists all the information you need to know about next year’s Coachella Valley Music & Artist Festival, from dates to pricing and presale details.

When Is Coachella 2027? See Festival Dates

Mark your calendars now that we’re a year away! Coachella 2027 will take place across two weekends in April, returning once again to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Weekend 1 is set for April 9 through the 11, while Weekend 2 runs from April 16 through the 18.

As usual, both weekends are expected to feature the same lineup, artistic installations and immersive experiences. And if history repeats itself, expect A-list performers and plenty of influencer-approved fashion flooding social media feeds.

How Much Are Coachella 2027 Tickets?

Ticket prices for Coachella 2027 vary depending on the tier and package you choose, but early reports gave fans a pretty good idea of what to expect. General admission passes were expected to start at around $599, with prices increasing as tiers sell out.

Additional options — including VIP passes, shuttle bundles and camping packages — can exponentially raise the total cost, sometimes reaching more than $1,000 depending on the packages purchased.

When Is the Coachella 2027 Ticket Presale?

The Coachella 2027 advance sale — often referred to as the presale — officially began on May 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m ET.

This presale happens before the lineup is announced, which might sound risky, but seasoned festivalgoers know it’s the best way to secure the lowest prices and avoid the yearly expected sellout.

Given Coachella’s track record of high demand, ticket sales move fast. So, music fans might want to check back for the general ticket sale.

When Is the Coachella 2027 General Ticket Sale?

If you miss the initial presale, don’t panic — there’s usually another opportunity to buy tickets. The general sale is expected to take place after the official lineup is revealed, likely sometime between fall 2026 and early 2027.