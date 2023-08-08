Ciara & Russell Wilson’s 3 Children Together, Including Little One On The Way

Ciara and Russell Wilson are both stars in their own right. Ciara is the singer of countless hits, while Russell is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are two of the biggest stars in their respective industries. Ciara, 37, has been the voice of tons of hit songs and been one of the most widely-respected R&B singers of all time. Russell, 34, is one of the best quarterbacks playing in the NFL. While he’s currently on the Denver Broncos, he previously led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in 2014. The couple got married in 2016, and have a beautiful family together.

While Ciara had her elder son Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with her ex, rapper Future, she and Russell have since had a daughter and another son together, and they revealed that the “One, Two Step” singer is pregnant with her fourth child on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Find out everything you need to know about the family here!

Future Zahir Wilburn

Before Ciara and Russell started dating, she was engaged to Future in 2013. She welcomed her first child Future Zahir with the “Life Is Good” rapper in May 2014. The couple’s engagement ended shortly after Future Jr. was born, and Ciara started dating Russell in 2015. It’s clear that the Denver Bronco has a great bond with Future and treats him like his own son (though the rapper has dissed Russell in some of his songs).

Just as with his younger kids, Russell regularly shares birthday messages with Future on his Instagram, where he gushes about how proud he is of his stepson. When the “Young King” celebrated his ninth birthday in May 2023, the QB commemorated it with a special message. “We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits. You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God,” he wrote.

Future has shown that he’s been inspired by both of his parents’ careers. While he has a long way to go, he could follow in his stepdad’s footsteps to the NFL or his mom to a musical career. Russell has posted tons of videos of his stepson undergoing football training, showing off his skills, but Future has also been featured on some of his mom’s songs. His laugh was first featured on his mom’s 2015 song “I Got You.” He also made a guest appearance on his mama’s 2022 song “Treat.” Ciara admitted that he “loves music and sports” in a 2022 interview with She Knows.

Sienna Princess Wilson

Russell and Ciara welcomed their first child together in April 2017. Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess, 6, a year after they got married. Like her brother, she also made an appearance on “Treat,” and Ciara admitted that music is one of Sienna’s biggest passions. “Sienna loves music. I think she’s going to run the world one day. She is 5 going on 21 for sure,” she told She Knows.

Both Sienna and her older brother have also made appearances alongside their mom for various campaigns, like when they were all featured in a Gap ad in matching outfits in August 2023. Ciara has revealed that her daughter has a fondness for Barbies and gymnastics in a July 2022 interview with People. Russell revealed that he took Sienna to their first daddy-daughter dance back in March 2023.

Like his other children, Russell pens emotional tributes to Sienna on each birthday. When she celebrated her sixth birthday, he gushed about how wonderful his daughter is. “You are the sweetest, smartest, kindest, and the funniest little girl in the world. You are just like your Momma! I never knew Jesus would bless me with 2 miracles to love and take care of His perfect gifts,” he wrote. “6 Years of just overflow and gratitude. I love you for the joy you bring Sienna.”

Win Harrison Wilson

Ciara gave birth to the pair’s youngest son Win Harrison, 3, in July 2020. The “Body Party” singer revealed that her youngest son’s name was her husband’s choice. “Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ he like, plays a whole thing out. And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Russell shared more details about Win’s name in his third birthday post. “Your name represents “Victory over every challenge!” Through Christ, ALL things are possible! Keep being the light in every room! Your Mom & I love you so much as well as Future & Sienna bc you bring Joy, Love, Peace & Fun every day to our home! Love you to Heaven & Back,” he wrote.

As the youngest, Win is still growing and looking up to his older siblings. The popstar opened up about her youngest son growing up fast in a March 2022 interview with People. “They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they’re trying to keep up with their siblings, and he’s on it,” she said. “He’s talking really early, he’s moving, he’s a big baby and he’s really tall, you know?”

New Baby

Ciara announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child and third with Russell in an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She showed off her baby bump as she danced poolside in a video set to her collaboration with Chris Brown “How We Roll.” In the caption, she used lyrics from the song to share the exciting news. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” she wrote. Russell also shared the video and wrote that he directed it.