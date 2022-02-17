Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony.

Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!

The “One, Two Step” singer’s daughter sported the pink dress with a flower design around her waist, while her brothers looked just like their dad in matching suits. The only difference was that Russell sported a black tie. Ciara sported a simple white dress for the occasion. All of the singer’s kids were adorable, and Sienna and Future both struck poses for extra cute solo shots of themselves. Ciara also included a clip of the family all standing together to pose for a picture with the award. She captioned it by noting that they were all getting “That Proud Feeling.” Russ posted the same family picture to his Insta with the caption “God’s plan.”

In Russell’s acceptance speech, which he also posted on Instagram, he explained that his wife and kids each represent different virtues to him. He explained that he told Future to always be a leader, Sienna represented vision, Win (even at his young age) mean discernment to him, and Ciara was a symbol of patience to him. The Bart Starr Award is given to an NFL player each year who shows off the qualities of great character, so it was only fitting for Russell to highlight the excellent characteristics of his family members.

While the whole family was suited up for the celebration of Russell’s award, Ciara has posted tons of adorable photos and videos of her kids, and she’s even matched with her sons on some occasions. Early in February, she posted a video of herself driving alongside her youngest son in matching pickup trucks. She’s also adorably given glimpses of Win celebrating his dad’s NFL victories.