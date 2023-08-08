Ciara Pregnant: Singer Expecting Her 4th Child & 3rd Baby With Russell Wilson

Another baby is on the way for Ciara and Russell Wilson! The singer announced on Aug. 8 that she's pregnant for the fourth time, using lyrics from her new song with Chris Brown to share the news.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 8, 2023 11:33AM EDT
ciara russell wilson
View gallery
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' film premiere, New York, USA - 15 May 2022
Ciara and Russell Wilson pose at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. Vanity Fair's Oscar Party - 94th Academy Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel The Zoe Report presents ZOEasis in the Desert 2022, Palm Springs, California, USA - 16 Apr 2022 Returning for its sixth year, ZOEasis will host the most stylish and influential artists, musicians, and talent for a midday desert oasis celebration on Saturday, April 16th. Attending guests will glam up with the Glimmer Bar, escape the desert heat with the Constellation of Dreams lounge, create core memories with the interactive photo studio, gaze upon sun and sustainability inspired art installations, revitalize their spiritual wellness in The Light Box, and more
Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ciara, 37, is pregnant! The singer took to Instagram on Aug. 8 to share the exciting news by posting a video of herself showing off her baby bump. In the video, she’s dancing at the edge of a pool while wearing a one-piece black swimsuit. In the background of the video, her new song, “How We Roll,” with Chris Brown, is playing. She also used appropriate lyrics from the song to caption the vid. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” the caption says. “You my heart I’m your rib.”

The sexy video was filmed by Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, who filmed the clip while the two were celebrating their anniversary in Japan in July. This will be Ciara and Russell’s third child together, as they’re already parents to a daughter, Sienna, 6, and son, Win, 3. Ciara’s fourth child is a son, Future Jr., 9, who she shares with her ex, Future. 

Being pregnant hasn’t slowed Ciara down, though. She filmed her music video for “How We Roll” while pregnant, a source told PEOPLE. “She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” the insider dished. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.” The source added that Ciara and Russell have “always wanted a lot of kids,” that that being a mother is what Ciara “loves” to do.

Adding another baby to the mix has been something that’s been on Russell’s mind for quite awhile, too. In March 2022, the couple appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he literally got down on his knees and begged her for another kid. “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?” Russell pleaded. “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.” Ciara couldn’t suppress her laughter during the cute moment, telling her husband, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

Ciara and Russell started dating in 2015 and were engaged by March 2016. They tied the knot that July.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad