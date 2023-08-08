Ciara Pregnant: Singer Expecting Her 4th Child & 3rd Baby With Russell Wilson

Ciara, 37, is pregnant! The singer took to Instagram on Aug. 8 to share the exciting news by posting a video of herself showing off her baby bump. In the video, she’s dancing at the edge of a pool while wearing a one-piece black swimsuit. In the background of the video, her new song, “How We Roll,” with Chris Brown, is playing. She also used appropriate lyrics from the song to caption the vid. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” the caption says. “You my heart I’m your rib.”

The sexy video was filmed by Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, who filmed the clip while the two were celebrating their anniversary in Japan in July. This will be Ciara and Russell’s third child together, as they’re already parents to a daughter, Sienna, 6, and son, Win, 3. Ciara’s fourth child is a son, Future Jr., 9, who she shares with her ex, Future.

Being pregnant hasn’t slowed Ciara down, though. She filmed her music video for “How We Roll” while pregnant, a source told PEOPLE. “She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” the insider dished. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.” The source added that Ciara and Russell have “always wanted a lot of kids,” that that being a mother is what Ciara “loves” to do.

Adding another baby to the mix has been something that’s been on Russell’s mind for quite awhile, too. In March 2022, the couple appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he literally got down on his knees and begged her for another kid. “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?” Russell pleaded. “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.” Ciara couldn’t suppress her laughter during the cute moment, telling her husband, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

Ciara and Russell started dating in 2015 and were engaged by March 2016. They tied the knot that July.