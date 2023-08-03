Chris Brown Rests His Head On Ciara’s Shoulder In Cozy Video As Fans Criticize Her For ‘Toxic’ New Single

Ciara always looks incredible, and in a new super-glam, 90s-inspired video clip, she didn’t disappoint. In the clip, shared on Chris Brown‘s Instagram account on Wednesday, August 2, the gorgeous singer rocked a long-sleeved top with a graphic print of the Statue of Liberty, paired with chic sunglasses and heavy, layered gold necklaces. She styled her blonde wavy hair full and breezy for the photo session. Chris stood alongside her, his head nuzzled on her shoulder, as they both posed for cameras, smiling and looking relaxed and glamorous during the shoot. Chris rocked his own pair of shades, along with a white tee and a pair of faded jeans. He added the requisite diamond stud earring for maximum star appeal. In the background, a clip of their new single “How We Roll”, due to drop August 4, played. “@ciara how we roll CC X CB,” Chris captioned the video.

A flood of Chris’ 143 million fans rushed to the comments thread to gush. “My 90’s baby self is screaminggggg,” wrote a follower, while another commented, “The nostalgia! We really grew up with these legends! Especially us born in the 90s.” “The millennials have been waiting for this!” remarked a third.

Ciara shared the joint post to her account, as well — but many fans there were far more critical of her decision to collaborate with the man who was once accused of allegedly assaulting ex Rihanna. “Girl Chris Brown in 2023???” lamented a fan alongside crying emojis, while another wrote, “Y’all still hanging out with this man?”

The collab doesn’t come as a complete surprise, however. Way back in 2013, Ciara admitted she wanted to collab with him again. “I did a song with Chris Brown before and I think we need to recollab,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in an interview at the time. “Because we never did a video and we never launched the song we did to radio, and I think it would be so dope to dance side by side and do something really cool.”