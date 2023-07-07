Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson On 7th Anniversary As He Surprises Her With Private Chef

Ciara and Russell Wilson happily celebrated seven years of marriage on July 6. Ciara took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband, who she shares two children with. “In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world,” she shared. “My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Russell also wrote a gushing message to his wife on his own Instagram page. Along with a slideshow of photos of them together, he said, “God made you perfect for me. You are my peace in a storm. You are my joy in sadness. You are my comfort in trouble. I thank Jesus for you. My forever. Year 7 x forever. Always & Forever.”

The lovebirds celebrated their anniversary in Japan, and Russell had an epic surprise waiting for his gorgeous wife. He led her into a massive room that was filled with candles and roses, and then another door opened to a private chef waiting just for them. The chef appears to be one who Ciara was familiar with, as she raved over Russell for bringing him to Kyoto for the occasion.

“You surprise me in so many different ways,” she wrote, alongside a video of the date night. “1st Japan…now Chef Morimoto all the way from Jakarta to Kyoto. Thanks Chef for making our anniversary night so special. Truly grateful.”

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in July 2016 in England just four months after getting engaged. Their daughter, Sienna, was born in April 2017, followed by a son, Win, in July 2020. Ciara also has a son, Future Jr., from her previous relationship with Future, who she was engaged to from 2013-2014. Russell has stepped up as a stepfather to Future in the years since he and Ciara have been together.