Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas Residency: Everything to Know About Her Upcoming Concerts

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy-winning singer.

She announced plans to headline a residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Her residency will begin on New Year’s Eve weekend.

Christina Aguilera is coming to Sin City! The “Dirrty” singer, 42, announced that she’ll be headlining a new Las Vegas residency in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 10. She’ll be performing a series of concerts at The Venetian Resort’s Voltaire Belle de Nuit theater beginning at the end of December 2023. The series will begin on New Year’s weekend and continue through 2024.

“Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music,” she wrote in the announcement. “I’m bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas.” Following the exciting news, here are all the details you need to know!

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas Residency Dates

Christina has yet to announce a comprehensive list of dates for the residency, but the residency will kick off on December 30 and 31, according to her announcement with Billboard. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 13, and a full list of shows will be announced then.

Christina isn’t the only popstar set to headline the new venue at The Venetian. Kylie Minogue will start her own residency on November 3, and it will continue into the new year.

What Will Christina’s Las Vegas Shows Be Like?

While details are still under wraps for the upcoming residency, the “Beautiful” singer promised an “up-close and personal” concert with a “modern twist on the performance experience” in her announcement. “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” she told Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience.”

Will Christina Tour in 2024?

It’s not clear if there will also be a tour to accompany Christina’s upcoming residency. As of right now, her website only lists one live performance in Melbourne, Australia for 2023. Regardless, it seems like a trip to Vegas to see her performance would be well worth it!

Christina’s Past Vegas Residency

This isn’t the first time that Christina has taken over Sin City! Christina has a residency in 2019 into 2020 titled The Xperience, which she performed at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. The residency ended up getting canceled after many delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For that residency, she performed a 22-song setlist, composed of so many of her classic hit songs as well as remixes and covers.