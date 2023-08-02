Christina Aguilera, 42, Wears Sparkly Purse As A Mini Skirt In Sexy New Photos

Christina Aguilera is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old showed off her incredibly toned legs in a super short sparkly mini skirt that was in the shape of a purse.

Christina posted the photos with the caption, “Precious Goods,” as she wore a fitted black short-sleeve T-shirt with a low-rise pink skirt that was in the shape of a Birkin-style handbag. The pink bedazzled skirt featured an extremely short hem that highlighted her legs and she accessorized with peep-toe PVC heels and a pair of black sunglasses.

As for her glam, Xtina rocked a nude matte lip with dark brown lip liner done by Etienne Ortega, and she had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a wavy, high messy bun with long pieces left out in the front to frame her face, done by Igor Rosales.

Xtina has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this sexy look, she recently rocked a plunging V-neck white bodysuit tucked into a pair of patterned high-waisted jeans with a Knwls Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of Saint Laurent Silver Metallic Square Frame Sunglasses and Bottega Veneta Stretch Mules in Glass.

As if Christina’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she was recently out in NYC when she wore a pair of high-waisted baggy camouflage cargo pants with a skintight Vetements Rhinestone Logo-Print T-Shirt that read, “Just Be Jealous” in rhinestones. She topped her look off with a black and blue windbreaker, large hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a bright red Abra Spiked Heart Leather Bag.