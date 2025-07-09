Christian Horner Net Worth: How Much Money the Ex-Red Bulls Racing CEO Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Christian Horner was a central figure in Formula One for nearly two decades, serving as both CEO and Team Principal of Red Bull Racing. Under his leadership, the team became one of the sport’s most dominant forces. But in July 2025, his long tenure came to an abrupt end when Red Bull announced his dismissal.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO of corporate projects and investments, said in a statement. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

As news of his firing makes headlines, many are curious about how much Horner earned over the years and where his net worth stands today. Find out more below.

Who Is Christian Horner?

Horner, 51, is a British motorsport executive and former racing driver. From 2005 until his dismissal in July 2025, he served as Team Principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, guiding the team to six Constructors’ and eight Drivers’ Championships and establishing it as one of F1’s modern powerhouses.

Was Christian Horner Fired from Red Bull?

Yes. On July 9, 2025, Red Bull announced it had “released Christian Horner from his operational duties” and appointed Laurent Mekies as the new CEO and Team Principal, ending Horner’s nearly 20-year tenure.

What Is Christian Horner’s Net Worth in 2025?

Horner has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Christian Horner’s Salary at Red Bull?

During his time at Red Bull, Horner earned an annual salary of about $10 million, making him one of the highest-paid team principals on the Formula One grid.

Who Is Christian Horner’s Wife?

Horner married former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell in 2015. The couple shares a son named Montague, nicknamed Monty, and Horner is also a stepfather to Halliwell’s daughter, Bluebell Madonna, from a previous relationship.