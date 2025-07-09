Who Is Christian Horner? All About the Former Red Bull Team CEO

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Christian Horner was once one of the most powerful figures in Formula One, serving as CEO and Team Principal of Red Bull Racing for nearly 20 years. Credited with building the team into a championship-winning dynasty, the 51-year-old’s legacy took a dramatic turn in 2025 when he was fired.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday, 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” a spokesperson from Red Bull said in a news release.

From his early racing days to his high-profile exit from Red Bull, find out more about Horner below.

He Was the Longtime Team Principal of Red Bull Racing

Horner led Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO from 2005 until his dismissal in 2025. Under his leadership, the team became one of the most successful in modern Formula One history, winning multiple Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships with stars like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. His nearly two-decade tenure made him one of the most prominent figures in the sport.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO of corporate projects and investments, said in a statement. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

He Was Also the Youngest Team Principal in F1 History

When Horner took over Red Bull Racing at just 31 years old in 2005, he became the youngest Team Principal in Formula One history. Despite his youth, he quickly proved himself as a strategic and effective leader, helping transform the newly formed team into a championship-winning powerhouse within just a few years.

He Was a Racing Driver Before Becoming a Team Boss

Before stepping into team leadership, Horner had a racing career of his own. He competed in Formula Renault and Formula 3000 in the 1990s. In 1997, he founded his own team, Arden International, competing in Formula 3000. Realizing his strengths were in management rather than driving, Horner transitioned fully to team ownership and development.

He’s Married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell

Horner married Geri Halliwell—best known as Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls—in May 2015. The couple shares one son, Monty, born in 2017.

He Has Faced Some Controversies

In early 2024, Horner became the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull Racing following allegations of inappropriate behavior by a female colleague. Red Bull initially cleared Horner following an independent inquiry. When the employee appealed the decision, a second investigation upheld the original findings, and the company again dismissed the allegations.