Chris Stapleton’s Kids: Everything to Know About the Country Music Icon’s 5 Children

Chris Stapleton may be one of country music’s biggest icons, but his family has his whole heart. The “Tennessee Whiskey” artist shares five children with his wife, Morgane Stapleton, and they’ve made sure to protect their kids from the intense spotlight of Hollywood. Keep reading to get to know all of Chris and Morgane’s children.

Waylon

Chris and Morgane welcomed their first child, Waylon, in 2009. The teenager has been kept out of the public eye for the most part, but his mother has shared a few sweet photos of him to Instagram. Not only that, but Waylon has made brief appearances on the red carpet with his famous dad.

In 2019, Waylon walked the red carpet with Chris and Morgane for the premiere of Toy Story 4, for which Chris wrote the song “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy.” Three years later, Waylon was spotted cheering for his dad at the 2022 ACM Awards, where Chris won the award for Male Artist of the Year.

Ada

Ada is Chris’ second child with Morgane, and the couple’s only daughter. She was born in 2010. Like Waylon, the teen has appeared at a handful of red carpet events with her parents.

Macon

Macon is a twin to his brother Samuel, and both were born in 2018. Macon and Samuel’s arrival occurred before the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards took place, where Reba McEntire announced their birth.

“Those little rascals came a little bit early,” Reba said while explaining Chris’ absence. “Hot off the press! … Twin boys.”

Samuel

Samuel was born in 2018 alongside his twin, Macon. Both were born one month early, Morgane noted while announcing their birth to her Instagram followers at the time.

“Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family,” she began in her caption. “We would like to say a special ‘thank you’ to all the incredible nurses [and] doctors at Centennial Women’s [and] Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the NICU [and] the incredible people there kept our boys healthy [and] happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all [and] what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

Chris & Morgane’s Youngest Son

The “Fire Away” artist and his wife have not publicly revealed the name of their youngest son, whom they welcomed in 2019. Morgane announced the birth of their baby boy on Mother’s Day that year.

Chris explained the reason why he and Morgane have kept their kids out of the public eye while talking to reporters backstage at the 2018 CMA Fest.

“I signed up for this. My children did not,” the CMA award winner pointed out. “I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They’re children, and they deserve the chance to be children. … My wife comes out [in public], and she’s an adult, so she can choose to do that. My children did not make that choice.”