Chris Evans’ Kids: How Many Children He Has After Welcoming Baby With Alba Baptista

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Chris Evans is best known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he now has an even more heroic role in real life: being a dad. The Avengers star and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed a baby girl in October 2025, multiple outlets reported later that month. Since Chris keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, some fans are wondering if he has any more kids at home and how long he and Alba have been together.

Read on to learn all about Chris’ family, what he’s said about having children and his new daughter.

How Long Have Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Been Together?

Chris and Alba have been together since at least 2021, according to several outlets. The couple kept their relationship private but not a secret, as many reports surfaced in 2022 about their love. In January 2023, they went Instagram official and tied the knot that September.

I wish we could get more of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista pic.twitter.com/AboQRPGiO7 — Chris Evans fan page UK 🇬🇧 (@chrisevansfanuk) September 9, 2025

How Many Kids Does Chris Evans Have?

As of now, Chris has one child: his and Alba’s daughter, whom they reportedly named Alma Grace Baptista Evans, a combination of both parents’ surnames. They welcomed their baby girl on October 24, 2025, according to multiple outlets.

What Has Chris Evans Said About Having Children?

Chris had been eager to start a family with Alba long before they welcomed their daughter. During a November 2024 interview with Access Hollywood at the Red One premiere, Chris was asked if he’d want to become a “superhero” dad one day.

“Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely,” Chris responded at the time. “The title of dad is an exciting one.”

Previously, Chris spoke about the concept of fatherhood for his cover story on the May 2019 issue of Men’s Journal.

“I really want kids,” he said at the time. “Yeah, I do. … I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and shit like that.”