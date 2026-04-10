Chris Brown & Usher Tour Updates: Ticket Prices, When to Buy Them & More

Image Credit: WireImage

Chris Brown and Usher shocked fans around the world in April 2026 by announcing a joint tour. Calling it the R&B (“Raymond & Brown) Tour, Chris and Usher shared an Instagram post teasing what’s to come before they take the stage.

“ITS TIME! #R&BTOUR #Raymond&Brown,” the caption of their post read.

In the clip, the “Yeah!” hitmaker and the “Run It!” artist rev up their motorcycles before racing to what appears to be their joint show. Fans in the video are alerted by the R&B Tour on their phones and sprint over to the concert, barely able to contain their excitement. In a parking garage below, Usher and Chris pull up from opposite directions and enter an elevator, before Usher says, “It’s time,” and Chris responds, “Hell yeah.” The elevator doors open to a screaming crowd of fans, and they take the stage.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details we know so far about Chris and Usher’s upcoming tour below!

When Are Usher & Chris Brown Going on Tour?

No details were given when Usher and Chris announced their surprise tour, so it’s still unclear when they’re actually going to take the stage.

Considering how long Usher and Chris have known one another, fans are expecting this tour to be one for the history books.

When Can I Buy Tickets to Chris Brown & Usher’s Tour?

Since Usher and Chris haven’t specified anything else about their tour, including when tickets go on sale, fans will have to check back as we await details.

How Much Do Usher & Chris Brown Tour Tickets Cost?

It’s hard to tell how much money tickets for Usher and Chris’ tour will cost, but as music fans already know, concerts nowadays aren’t cheap. Harry Styles received backlash from fans over the exorbitant prices for tickets to his world tour, with a residency in New York City for 30 nights.