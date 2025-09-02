Chloe Malle: 5 Things About Anna Wintour’s ‘Vogue’ Replacement Editor, Her Parents, Career & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vogue confirmed its new top editor after Anna Wintour stepped down: Chloe Malle. Having worked for the Condé Nast publication through multiple roles, Chloe is making headlines over her major new title. As for Anna, she voiced her support for her successor, according to a statement by the outlet.

“I believe that warmth, joy, experience, and keen vision are what Vogue will thrive on through the years ahead,” Anna said. “At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue‘s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

Anna didn’t cite a reason why she decided to step down from her top editorial role. In a statement to staff, she wrote, “Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one’s work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine. Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be.”

So, what do we know about Chloe so far? Hollywood Life has rounded up all public information on her, from Chloe’s career to her personal background.

How Old Is Chloe Malle?

Chloe — whose full name is Chloé Françoise Malle — is 39.

How Long Did Chloe Malle Work for Vogue?

Chloe has been working for Vogue since 2011 in various roles. Per Condé Nast, she started as a social editor, then became a contributing editor in 2016. In 2023, Chloe became the editor of Vogue.com.

“I’ve spent my career at Vogue, working in roles across every platform — from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media,” Chloe said in a statement. “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue. I look forward to embedding myself even more fully across print, video and events—fostering the true cross-platform plurality that our audience craves and demands.”

The new American Vogue head editor added that fashion and media “are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled, and awed, to be part of that.”

She also made sure to give her predecessor a shout-out by acknowledging that Anna will still be in the office in a different role. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor,” Chloe added.

Who Are Chloe Malle’s Parents? Meet Her Mother & Father

Chloe comes from a family that works in entertainment and media! Her mother is model and actress Candice Bergen, and her father is French director Louis Malle.

Coincidentally, Candice appeared on the cover of Vogue in the early years of her career. She’s also appeared in countless movies, including The Sand Pebbles, Soldier Blue, Carnal Knowledge, Miss Congeniality, Sweet Home Alabama, The Women and Bride Wars.

As for Louis, the late French director, screenwriter and producer died in November 1995. He was 63.

Is Chloe Malle Married?

Yes, Chloe is married to Graham McGrath Albert, according to The New York Times.

Does Chloe Malle Have Kids?

Yes! Chloe is a proud mom of two children, whom she shares with Graham. The editor regularly shares family photos to her Instagram page.