Chinese New Year Animals Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Chinese zodiac has 12 different animals which include the Dragon, Horse, Goat, Snake, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig, Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit. Each Luner New Year, a new animal is adorned by participants in the holiday. Unlike the American zodiac which changes its sign every month, the Chinese zodiac only changes annually, meaning that your personal zodiac sign is based off of the year you were born. So, technically the “year of” your zodiac sign comes around every 12 years only.

2025 is officially the Year of the Snake and previous years have been 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2013. The 3 major personalities of snakes include being passionate, wise and sensitive. Celebrities who are the zodiac sign of the snake include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Boy Dylan, per the The Messenger.

As for followers who have the sign of the snake, here is your annual forecast, according to Horoscope: “The focus this year is to connect with others. The more new people you meet, the more opportunities you’re going to have. These opportunities could span everything from career, to love, to help with creative projects and more. Look for social opportunities, join groups, and be available to meet others. This year, take action to improve your comfort level and skills with technology. Look at the trends and see what are the possibilities from the things that exist today. Gather some new tech skills as these could pay big dividends for you in the future. Overall, this will be an exciting year, stressful at times, but generally exhilarating.”

This year may be the Year of the Snake, but what is your personal animal depending on your birth year? Find out all the details and characteristics below!

Dragon

Birth Years: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024

Characteristics: Independent, Enthusiastic and Confident

Horse

Birth years: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002 and 2014

Characteristics: Adventurous, Energetic and Animated

Goat

Birth years: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 and 2015

Characterizes: Calm, Creative and Generous

Snake

Birth years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2013

Characteristics: Passionate, Wise and Sensitive

Monkey

Birth years: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 and 2016

Characteristics: Charming, Curious and Mischievous

Rooster

Birth Years: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 and 2017

Characteristics: Brave, Honest and Practical

Dog

Birth Years: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018

Characteristics: Trustworthy, Friendly and Loyal

Pig

Birth Years: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019

Characteristics: Kind, Generous and Smart

Rat

Birth Years: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 and 2008

Characteristics: Witty, Charming and Kind

Ox

Birth Years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 and 2009

Characteristics: Fair, Patient and Hard-Working

Tiger

Birth Years: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022

Characteristics: Inventiveness, Active and Adventurous

Rabbit

Birth Years: 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023

Characteristics: Graceful, Stylish and Popular