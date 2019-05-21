19 Stars Stun In Dazzling Sparkly Outfits At 2019 Cannes Film Festival – See Gorgeous Pics

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival has been in full swing & some of our favorite stars have been rocking gorgeous looks on the red carpet, but one trend celebs are loving is sparkles!

Since the 72nd Cannes Film Festival officially started on May 14, we have been seeing some seriously amazing outfits. From high slit gowns to plunging necklines, there have been so many trends on the carpet already, but one look that is stealing the show is without a doubt – sparkles. Priyanka Chopra, 36, set the tone for the trend when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Rocketman premiere on May 16. She wore a dazzling strapless black Roberto Cavalli Couture gown completely covered in black sequins, featuring a sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the bodice of the dress was skin tight, cinching in her waist, and covered in red ombre sequins. The best part of the gown was without a doubt the insanely sexy, hip-high slit on the side of the dress that showed off her bare toned leg, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a super long train that trailed behind her. Priyanka accessorized her look with stunning Chopard jewels, including a massive pair of silver medallion drop earrings, and a pair of pointy toed black satin Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps. As for her glam, Priyanka styled her hair in old Hollywood waves, parting her hair to the side, keeping some voluminous curls behind her, and some in front. She topped her look off with an insanely thick sleek black cat eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Another celeb that has been rocking a slew of sparkly looks at Cannes is Eva Longoria, 44. The actress attended the Rocketman Gala on May 16 when she wore an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition white long sleeve jumpsuit with silver embellishments and a deep V-Neck that showed off major cleavage. Later that night, she headed to the Rocketman premiere in a drop-dead-gorgeous gold sequin Cristina Ottaviano one-shoulder gown. Since then, she attended the Kering And Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner wearing a sexy sleeveless skintight green sequin and black sheer Atelier Zuhra midi dress paired with green satin Olgana Paris L’Amazone Jewel Heels.

Amber Heard, 33, also tried the trend when she headed to the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, wearing a long-sleeve white sequin Claes Iversen Spring 2018 Couture gown with long, cutout sleeves that draped all the way to the floor. The sheer dress hugged her frame perfectly, while one side of the frock had a plummeting slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her bare, toned leg. She accessorized the look with a huge brown leather belt that cinched in her tiny waist, a pair of clear studded Christian Louboutin Spikoo Pumps and stunning Chopard jewelry featuring dangling diamond earrings and a gorgeous diamond choker necklace.

So many other celebrities have since tried out the trend in a bunch of different ways. Victoria’s Secret model, Sara Sampaio, 27, looked fabulous at the Rocketman premiere on May 16 when she opted to wear a skintight metallic silver Rami Kadi jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline that showed off her braless cleavage and thick silver lapels. Attached to the back of her pants was a long silver train that flowed out to the side. Sara accessorized her look with silver pointy-toed Casadei pumps and a long silver lariat necklace. There were so many other fabulous sparkly looks at Cannes, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!