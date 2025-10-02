Celebrities Pay Tribute to Jane Goodall: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Multiple celebrities vowed to continue Jane Goodall‘s legacy after the late conservationist and chimpanzee researcher died on October 1, 2025. She was 91 and was on her U.S. speaking tour. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Ellie Goulding, emotional tributes described Jane as a “hero.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner and passionate climate change advocate called Jane a “true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend” in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

“My deepest condolences to her family,” Leonardo concluded his statement. “Please join me in honoring her legacy by supporting @janegoodallinst and other conservation groups which she cared about — head to the link in my bio to learn more. My last message to Jane was simple: ‘You are my hero.’ Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home.”

Nikki Reed

Nikki commented on Jane’s institute’s Instagram announcement, calling the scientist her “hero.”

“My hero, thank you for your work. Your heart. And your passion,” the actress wrote. “You will be forever loved, and forever missed…”

Mark Ruffalo

Mark commented under one of the institute’s Instagram posts: “Just one of the greatest people,” the MCU star wrote. “Had the honor to meet with her and speak with her a few years ago. Her bright intellect, decency and love for the planet and creation was extraordinary, inspired and contagious. Rest in Supreme Power, Angel Jane Goodall.”

Ellie Goulding

Ellie also commented under one of the institute’s social media posts. She wrote, “Oh my goodness, this is sad news indeed. An absolutely remarkable woman who is such an inspiration to many …. I pledge to keep her message and mission alive.”

Jane Fonda

Jane, a long-time political activist, penned an Instagram statement for Dr. goodall.

“My heart breaks at the news that the brave, heartful, history-making Jane Goodall has passed,” the actress wrote in her caption. “Through her work with chimps, she did more than any human being has, to let us understand the richness of animal lives: their intelligence, skills, unique personalities, use of tools, empathy, suffering when one of theirs was killed. I loved her very much. I think the best way we can honor her life is to treat the earth and all its beings like our family, with love and respect.”