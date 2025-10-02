Jane Goodall’s Cause of Death: How Did the Beloved Primatologist Die?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Jane Goodall was a beloved researcher, primatologist, zoologist and overall celebrity scientist. The late 91-year-old London, England, native died while on her speaking tour in California. With her death so sudden to mourners, many wondered what happened to her and what her cause of death was.

Just one day before Jane died, a video was posted to her institute’s Instagram page. In it, she discussed our ecosystem’s deterioration. She had also appeared at New York Climate Week less than one week before her death.

Below, learn about Jane’s final days before she died.

Who Was Jane Goodall?

Jane is remembered as the world’s expert in chimpanzees and a researcher and primatologist. Her dedication to animals began in 1960 when she visited the Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. From there, she went on to appear in more than 40 documentaries for her research and expertise.

How Did Jane Goodall Die? Her Cause of Death

The Jane Goodall Institute announced she died due to natural causes in its initial announcement. In the institute’s second Instagram statement, it noted that Dr. Goodall died “peacefully in her sleep.”

“With great sadness, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed this morning the passing of the organization’s founder, Dr. Jane Goodall, age 91 who died peacefully in her sleep while in Los Angeles, California, for her speaking tour in the United States,” the announcement read.

Was Jane Goodall Married? About Her Late Husband

Jane was married to her ex-husband, Dutch wildlife photographer Baron Hugo van Lawick, from 1964 to 1974. She was briefly known as Baroness Jane van Lawick-Goodall during their marriage.

The researcher then married her second husband, Derek Bryceson, who died of cancer in 1980. He was a member of Tanzania’s parliament and the director of the country’s national parks.

Jane did not remarry after her late husband’s death.

Who Is Hugo Eric Louis? Meet Jane Goodall’s Son

Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick is Jane’s only son, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Baron Hugo van Lawick. Nicknamed “Grub,” Hugo Jr. was born in Kenya and balanced his childhood between Africa and England.

Jane credited her chimpanzee research with helping her adjust to motherhood. The primatologist told SheKnows in December 2022, “I think that I learned the same sort of thing from watching chimpanzees and learning about my own mother and the way she raised me. The most important thing is support. You need to support your child in what they want to do, they might change their mind but don’t try and impose what you want your child to do on them, just support them.”