The Rock, Kevin Hart, & 17 More Stars With Tequila Brands

When drinking responsibly, one can’t go wrong with tequila. The drink has a rich history within Mexico, with Liquor.com noting its origin dates back to 1000 B.C. The modern version is distilled from the blue agave plant in the Mexican state of Jalisco, where the town of Tequila, Mexico, resides. As a literal trademark of Mexican culture – “tequila” cannot be produced outside of Mexico, the way “champagne” can’t be made outside of France – tequila and mezcal continue to taste delicious and gain a greater foothold in mainstream American drinking culture. Part of that success is due to some of your favorite celebs jumping aboard the tequila train.

From Sammy Hagar launching Cabo Wabo, which some consider the “OG Celebrity Tequila,” to Kevin Hart launching Gran Coramino in May 2022, many stars from music, sports, movies, and reality television have partnered with distilleries in Mexico to launch their own brands. So, be it Cinco de Mayo, National Paloma Day (May 22), National Margarita Day (February 22), National Tequila Day (July 24), National Mezcal Day (October 21), or the actual day of Mexican Independence (September 16), here are some celebrity tequila brands that you can enjoy.

George Clooney, Casamigos

One of the more well-known celebrity tequila brands in recent times is Casamigos. Launched in 2013 by George Clooney, businessman Rande Gerber, and property developer Mike Meldman, it has become one of the mainstays of the tequila shelf at your liquor store.

“Casamigos was always intended as our house Tequila for our homes in Mexico, and only recently, at the urging of people who enjoyed it with us, we decided to make it available to the public,” George told Wine Enthusiast in 2013. It quickly proved to be a lucrative venture. In 2017, spirits company Diago bought Casamigos for $1 billion, according to The Guardian. George would continue to promote the brand since he will forever be synonymous with it (despite no longer owning it.)

“If you asked us four years ago if we had a $1bn company, I don’t think we would have said yes,” Clooney said in a statement. “This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Teremana

Launched in March 2020, Teremana is a “tequila of the people,” according to the founder, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “After years of hard work, this is truly a dream come true. My team and I are committed to bringing you the highest in quality tequila because quality, the people, the land, and legacy are what matter most,” writes The Rock on Teremana’s website.

In 2022, Dwayne Johnson and Tereman brought back Guac on The Rock. When consumers purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guac, they will be reimbursed up to $10—whether you dine in or take out. To qualify, all a person needs to do is upload an itemized receipt at guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant. The campaign runs until May 8, 2022. More details here: https://guacontherock.com/

E-40, E. Cuarenta

“I’m going to pull up some E Cuarenta Tequila Anejo made by Earl Stevens, you understand me?” E-40 told HollywoodLife when discussing his spirits portfolio in 2021. “Just so y’all know. ‘E Cuarenta’ means ‘E-40’ in Spanish. Hello!”

“So you know what I’m saying?” says the man, whose tequila is almost as smooth and charismatic as he is. “I’m all about the juice, man! Because you know the proof is in the pudding, man. The proof is in the pudding. If your juice is nasty, that word is going to get around, you know what I’m saying? I’ve got to make sure mine is A-plus, man. You understand me?”

Kevin Hart, Gran Coramino

“As someone who loves tequila, I’ve spent the past two years working with Juan Domingo to create a brand and product of the highest possible quality that is accessible to my fans. Juan is an undisputed leader in the tequila industry and, like me, strives for excellence in everything he does,” said Kevin Hart in a statement announcing the launch of Gran Coramino tequila.

“I wanted something different in the market, to tell a story that hadn’t been told before for my fans, for my culture, and a generation who has never tasted a Cristalino before. It’s the best-kept secret in tequila.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DeLeon Tequila



After launching his vodka brand, Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to enter the tequila business in 2014. He purchased DeLeon in partnership with British drinks multinational Diageo. “With Ciroc, we tested the waters—or, I would say, we dated,” Diddy told Forbes. “Now, with this joint venture, we took this step, and we got married. I think it’s organic, I think we work together so well, we have a proven track record, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”

Michael Jordan, Cincoro

Cincoro (a combination of “Cinco” and “oro” or “five gold”) represents the five basketball power brokers behind the brand: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and her husband Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets. The five bonded over a mutual love of tequila during a 2016 dinner, per Men’s Journal. That love resulted in Cincoro, a tequila that itself looks like a trophy.

Lebron Lames, Lobos 1707

Like Air Jordan, LeBron James knew he had to get into the tequila business. He invested in Lobos 1707, a brand founded by Diego Osorio, chief creative officer, and CEO Dia Simms, who has worked with brands such as Deleón Tequila and Cîroc Vodka, per The Spirits Business.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special,” said Lebron. “When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping Tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”

Mark Wahlberg, Flecha Azul

Tequila? From Boston’s own Mark Wahlberg? “It’s funny because when it was first mentioned to me, I said ‘absolutely not,'” Wahlberg told CNN Business in January 2022. “You have all these other people out there claiming to have gone to Mexico and created tequila and cultivated agave and all this stuff. They were like, ‘This is not what that is, we have two amazing guys who are really young and like-minded.’ … I just said I would love to invest in them.” Mark teamed with Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez to launch Flecha Azul, with Mark as the principal investor.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Dos Hombres

Forget Blue Sky. Dos Hombres – by Breaking Bad costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul – is a mezcal brand launched in 2019. In June 2021, Constellation Brands, Inc acquired a minority stake in the artisanal and hand-crafted mezcal brand.

Dos Hombres is not a tequila. It’s a mezcal, which is also made from agave, like tequila. However, tequila is only made from agave tequilana Weber, or Weber blue agave, according to Wine Enthusiast. Mezcal is made from up to 50 species of the agave plant. Plus, tequila agave is steamed in ovens, whereas mezcal agave is roasted in underground pits.

All tequilas are mezcals, but not all mezcals are tequilas.

The Chainsmokers, JAJA Tequila

JAJA Tequila was launched in 2018, thanks to two primary investors – Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – of The Chainsmokers. The duo, along with Eliot Tebele of Jerry Media, have marketed JAJA to their generation, making it one of the most in-demand tequila brands for their age groups.

Justin Timberlake, Sauza 901

“My love for tequila began a few years ago after I visited the tequila heartland of Jalisco, Mexico, and saw the passion and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle,” Justin Timberlake said in a 2014 statement, per Beverage Industry. “That trip inspired me to create [Sauza 901], and I’m thrilled to partner with Sauza to spread the word about this great tequila.”

Nick Jonas, Villa One

“I think tequila is naturally something that brings people together,” Nick Jonas told Sharp magazine when discussing his tequila, Villa one. “It really is a celebratory drink. We drink it like Champagne, and it seems to be a constant when we are celebrating with friends. When you’re making art, or music, or even tequila, when you’re bringing people together, that’s a real win.”

Kendall Jenner, 818

Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila in May 2021. Named after the area code for Calabasas, 818, Kendall told Elle.com that she’s been a “huge tequila lover for several years now” and that “after trying different types, I wanted to make one meant for enjoying with family and friends.”

“I’m excited to step into the spirit industry, which has historically been male-dominated,” said Kendall. “Hopefully, I can inspire other women to become founders or work in the same field, which definitely needs more female representation.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Calirosa

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, got into the tequila business in July 2021. They invested in Calirosa, tequila that is distilled traditionally before being matured in red wine barrels from California. The debut expressions are the Rosa Blanco and the Añejo. The tequilas are produced by the Real family, who have been crafting agave spirits in Amatitán, Jalisco, since 1942. Third-generation Tequila maker Luis Trejo Rodriguez serves as master distiller, per The Spirits Business.

Rita Ora, Prósperoro

Rita Ora launched Próspero Tequila in 2019. Ora is a shareholder and chief creative partner of the tequila produced at the Don Roberto Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, by Stella Anguiano. “This has been one of my favorite projects to work on because it has given me the opportunity to work with Stella, one of the few female distillers in the industry,” said Rita, per The Spirits Business.

Guy Fieri & Sammy Hagar, Santo Fino

Sammy Hagar sold the last of his stake in Cabo Wabo tequila in 2010. Almost a decade later, he teamed with Guy Fieri to launch Santo Tequila in 2017. “I have been in this business for over 30 years, and if anyone knows good tequila, it’s me. I live and breathe tequila,” Sammy said in a 2021 press release about the expansion of the Santo Spirits family to include Santo Reposado.

George Strait’s Código 1530

“I was never a big tequila drinker before Código,” country music legend George Straight told Rolling Stone in 2021. “If I drank it at all, it was with a lime, and I would try to get the taste out of my mouth as fast as I could. I think that was from all the additives that some companies put in their tequila, which we don’t do. There is no harsh burning aftertaste to it, so it’s very nice to sip on straight.”

George launched the Codigo 1530 brand in 2016 and has spread the word about the brand since then. “The other founders and I had been drinking the unnamed juice for a few years before we decided to try and take it to the rest of the world,” he added. “None of us were trying or had any plans to start a tequila company, but it was just too good not to share.”

Thomas Rhett, Dos Primos

“When Jeff and I started the Dos Primos Tequila company four years ago, we knew we wanted to continue to expand our tequila family,” said Thomas Rhett in 2022, when rolling out the new Dos Primos Tequila Reposado. “We’ve been so blown away by the response to our blanco and couldn’t be more pumped to now introduce a reposado together. Similar to our original goal, we’ve worked hard to make this as versatile as possible and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year.”

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located just outside the city of Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco, per a press release. Rodolfo González, a third-generation master distiller at Destiladora González Lux, worked with Thomas Rhett and Tomas’s cousin, Jeff Worn, to create the taste profiles of the blanco and reposado offerings.

Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville

It makes sense that Jimmy Buffett, the man who wrote and recorded “Margaritaville,” would have a tequila brand with that name, right? Much like the Margaritaville restaurants, the Margaritaville line of tequilas is “inspired by the lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett. These tequilas, rums, and cocktails have become synonymous with a tropical escapism state-of-mind, where the everyday pressures of life take a back seat to fun.”

Remember to drink responsibly.