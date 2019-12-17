Most Surprising Celeb Splits Of 2019: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & More

While it has been a wonderful year for love, there have been a few heartbreaking stories along the way and we’re looking back at some of the most shocking celebrity breakups this year.

Somethings are, sadly, not meant to last. That was the story for these celebrity breakups in 2019. A number of these A-list splits totally surprised fans. So many of these couples seemed to be doing so well, until they made their inevitable announcements that they had gone their separate ways. Although the end of the year is a time for celebration, it’s also the perfect occasion for some reflection, too. Here, we’re looking back at some of our favorite love stories that seemingly wrote their final chapters.

One celebrity split happened in the thick of awards season. Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, had been happily together since 2014, until rumors started spiraling that the couple, who share a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, were no longer in the same, stable place they once were. Adding to the tension, fans started to believe that Bradley and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, 33, were likely to becoming an item right before their eyes. However, the Gaga/Bradley rumors turned out to be just that. By June, though, Bradley and Irina made the amicable decision to go their separate ways and split custody of their daughter.

Another couple who had to maneuver parenting duties following their separation was Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28. These two seemed to be on cloud nine when they were together. The Lip Kit mogul and “Goosebumps” rapper started seeing each other in April 2017 at Coachella and things got serious quite quickly. They welcomed their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, in February 2018 and the little family couldn’t have appeared happier. Kylie even brought Stormi along to support Travis at the premiere of his Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019. Unfortunately, by October, Kylie and Travis shocked fans when they announced their split. But the pair have kept things incredibly positive, maintaining a strong friendship and making Stormi their number one priority.

While the Kylie and Travis saga captured the attention of fans, another A-list couple totally surprised theirs with an apparent, final split. Miley Cyrus, 27, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, appeared to have a true Hollywood love story. They met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song where they quickly fell for one another. After years of an on-again, off-again relationship, they finally tied the knot in December 2018 and got the fairytale ending fans had so wanted for them. But things took a turn on August 10, 2019 when Miley and Liam announced they were getting a divorce. In the same month, Miley was spotted vacationing in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, 31. The pair quickly fell for one another, but by the end of September 2019 they, too, went their separate ways. Since then, Miley’s new flame has been singer and longtime friend Cody Simpson, 22, while fans continue to wonder about the status of Liam’s love life.

It wouldn’t be the culmination of a year without reliving some of the drama. These splits definitely shook fans to the very center of their lovelorn hearts. To see more celebrity couples who called it quits in 2019, click through the gallery above!