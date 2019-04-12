Suits are making a huge comeback for spring and all of our favorite celebs have been rocking the two-piece look lately, in their own unique ways.

Celebrities cannot stop wearing suits this spring, and it is taking over both the streets and the red carpet. Whether it’s a casual daytime look, or a fancier ensemble, some stars have seriously transformed the trend. One person that has truly embraced this trend and made it her own, is Kourtney Kardashian, 39. The mother-of-three is always wearing a suit and her most recent look is one of our faves. She headed to Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party on March 26, wearing a full silver Filles a Papa glitter suit featuring an oversized blazer and matching wide leg pants. The top of the blazer was completely open, showing off just a little bit of her black lace La Perla Mosaic Motif Underwired Bra and massive cleavage. Meanwhile, one month earlier, on February 9, Kourtney opted to wear another power-suit for an appearance on the Today Show in New York City. She donned a full white suit featuring a Helmut Lang Classic Fitted Blazer and matching tight, skinny leg trousers. The jacket had satin lapels, and she went without a shirt underneath, wearing the same bra as she did to Diana’s party, but in nude. She showed off even more cleavage in this look, which she paired with white Celine White Pointed Mules.

Sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22, rocked the trend on April 6 in NYC when they both arrived at Marc Jacobs’ wedding to Char Defrancesco, wearing fabulous outfits. Bella rocked a strapless, black satin corset top underneath a navy blue Marc Jacobs Collared Wool Blazer with matching Marc Jacobs Barathea Wool Straight-Leg Pants, accessorized with black mesh Christian Louboutin Neoalto Lace Red Sole Pumps, silver Vita Fede Eclipse Hoop Earrings and a Chanel Structured Logo Top Handle Clutch. Meanwhile, Gigi rocked a matching two-piece wool green suit with a black silk L’agence Paola Blouse in Gold Metallic tucked in, paired with a cool Youssef Lahlou Panama Hat and a yellow Ximena Kavalekas Caterina Watersnake Bag.

Kaia Gerber, 17, also chose to wear a suit to Marc Jacobs’ wedding and she opted to wear a tan Spring 2019 two-piece from the designer. The shiny blazer was super oversized, as were the skinny leg trousers, which were high-waisted. Under the blazer she rocked a tight black bodysuit and accessorized with simple black ankle-strap sandals, and a black Prada Sidonie Shoulder Bag.

Another model that recently tried the look, was Emily Ratajkowski, 27, in New York City on April 10. She opted to try the latest suit trend when she rocked a matching brown two-piece oversized look, with a tight black t-shirt tucked in, paired with massive gold Fay Andrada Liike Lg Earrings, black cat-eye Ray-Ban Rb4314N Nina Sunglasses, and white Adidas Samba Sneakers. There are so many stars who have been trying this look lately, and you can click through the gallery to see them all.