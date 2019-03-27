12 Times The KarJenners Have Looked Sexy In Blazers With Nothing Underneath

If there’s one thing for sure, the KarJenners are trendsetters, and the one sexy look they have all rocked — at least once — is a blazer with nothing underneath.

Out of all the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, 39, wears the most blazers and the mother-of-three just happened to wear one this week. She attended Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party on March 26, wearing a full silver sequin suit featuring an oversized blazer and wide leg matching pants. The top of the blazer was completely open, showing off just a little bit of her black bra and massive cleavage. Meanwhile, just one month ago on February 9, Kourtney opted to wear another power-suit for an appearance on the Today show in New York City. She donned a full white suit with a fitted blazer. The jacket had satin lapels, and she went without a shirt underneath, wearing the same bra as she did to Diana’s party, but in nude. She showed off even more cleavage in this look, which she paired with high-waisted, fitted skinny leg trousers and white pointy toed boots.

Other Kardashian sisters who have tried this look many times before include Khloe, 34, and Kim, 38, obviously. Khloe most recently wore a sexy blazer outfit when she posted a picture to Instagram on March 26, wearing an oversized black blazer as a dress, with nothing on underneath. She paired it with over-the-knee slouchy brown suede heel boots. That same day, she posted another photo to Instagram wearing a white satin blazer without a bra, showing off her cleavage, which was accentuated with a bunch of layered gold necklaces.

Kim has tried this look time and time again throughout her career. Recently, however, her blazer looks have gotten even sexier — especially when she was out and about in NYC wearing high waisted cropped velvet leggings with a barely-there black lace bralette, which was completely see-through, and an open blazer on top, on July 10. She then wore an oversized black Alexander Wang blazer as a dress, paired with open-toed mules, during an New York Fashion Week show back in September.

As for the Jenners, they rock the trend just as well as their sisters. Kendall, 23, has looked unbelievably sexy in this look, specifically when she opted to wear an oversized orange Blaze Milano satin blazer as a dress, with nothing on underneath, to the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 Campaign Release Party in NYC in February. She also tried the look in May, and it may have been her sexiest outfit to-date. She was out in NYC when she donned a full white Jean-Paul Gaultier ensemble featuring a long blazer that was completely wide-open and only fastened by a button at her waist. She went completely braless underneath and put her bare chest on full display, with only her breasts covered by the lapels.

Kendall’s little sister, Kylie, 21, has tried the trend in white multiple times. She wore a fitted white blazer with shoulder pads as a dress, to a New Year’s Eve dinner in LA this year, while rocking bright blue hair. Kylie also tried a white blazer by Tom Ford as a dress to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she went bare underneath and topped the look off with a diamond encrusted belt.

Momager to all of the KarJenners, Kris Jenner, 63, has a love for blazers, too, and while she is usually wearing something underneath, she has gone braless underneath her blazer coat a few times. Back in August, she headed out to eat with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and she wore a fitted black blazer with nothing under it, along with a pair of fitted black trousers. Click through the gallery above to check out all the looks!