Midi Skirts: Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Making Longer Skirts Look Great

Now that the seasons are changing, the celebs have been swapping their mini skirts for midis & some of our fave stars proved that it’s the hottest trend for fall!

Midi skirts are the latest trend celebrities have been loving and everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Kylie Jenner has tried out the look. The longer length skirts end below the knee and are super versatile, as you can dress them down with a graphic or vintage T-shirt or you can dress it up with heels and a blouse. Priyanka, 37, has been rocking a ton of midi skirts all summer long, but one of our favorite looks from her was at the U.S. Open. Priyanka headed to the quarterfinals on September 3 to cheer on her friend, Serena Williams, when she wore a floral midi with a blazer. She wore a white Paco Rabanne Lace Tank which she tucked into a high waisted colorful pleated Paco Rabanne Floral Lace Skirt. On top of the outfit she threw on a brown Paco Rabanne Heritage Check Blazer and she accessorized with a pair of Tony Bianco Hank Milk Pumps, a Paco Rabanne Chain Bag and her favorite white Dmy by Dmy Quin Sunglasses.

Kylie, 22, has also tried out the trend many times and while she usually opts for skintight midis, her outfit while on vacation in Italy at the beginning of the month was one of her best looks to-date. Kylie wore a bright colored high-waisted Versace Montage Print Pleated Skirt which she styled with the matching bustier Versace Baroque Faille Cropped Top. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Versace V-Medusa Cat-Eye Sunglasses, Bottega Veneta Metallic Intrecciato Leather Slides, and a Versace Small Tribute Medallion Bag.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s older sis, Kim Kardashian, 38, wore a midi skirt at a Levi’s event celebrating the brand’s collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC and the latest collection, Release 04 Denim in LA on June 11. Kim looked fabulous in a high-waisted vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior Newspaper Print Asymmetrical Midi Skirt that was held together by a small gold button, cinching in her tiny waist. The midi skirt was completely wide open, as it featured a plunging slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off the entire front of her bare leg. Tucked into her sexy skirt was a simple white scoop-neck tank top, while she accessorized with a pair of black Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals and a matching newspaper print Dior Saddlebag.

Another one of our favorite midi skirt looks came from Emily Ratajkowski, 28, when she took her dog for a walk in NYC on May 28. Emily wore a sexy, but casual ensemble, featuring a strapless black Inamorata Burton Tube Top that was more of a bralette than a top, which she paired with a high-waisted silky leopard print midi skirt. The black top was skintight and super short, showing off her famously toned abs, while the flowy skirt ended below her knees. Emily paired the casual look with a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a red leather crossbody purse and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

There have been so many other celebs who have tried out the midi skirt trend and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!