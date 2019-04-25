Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Sporting ’90s Inspired Super Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Celebrities are officially bringing back the ’90s trend of oversized jeans and some of our favorite stars have been rocking them in the sexiest ways possible.

While the ’90s grungy trend of super baggy jeans is back, it hasn’t stopped some of our fave celebs from styling them with sexy crop tops or cool accessories, making the baggy look super chic. Gigi Hadid, 24, has been spotted rocking this look on multiple occasions, most recently on Wednesday, April 24 in NYC when she headed to L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate the exclusive launch of Off-White’s “Fine Arts” capsule collection for Saks. The blonde supermodel opted to wear a cropped metallic silver blazer, which she kept open, flashing her cleavage through a lace bra, paired with high-waisted baggy wide-leg jeans — both from the Autumn/Winter 2019 Off-White collection. She topped the look off with a pair of pointy-toed stilettos, a BY FAR Allegra SS19 Bag, and a diamond Âme Totem Chain Cocktail Ring, proving that super baggy jeans can be dressed up.

Gigi’s BFF, Kendall Jenner, 23, has also rocked the baggy jeans trend on a bunch of different occasions, but Kendall chooses to show off her insanely tiny waist and toned abs when she wears the pants. Kendall was out shopping in LA on April 1 when she rocked a pair of oversized, high-waisted Danielle Guizio Dg Vintage Jeans with two massive slits on the knees. She paired the denim with a tiny gray cropped Brandy Melville Athelia Knit Top, which put her abs on full display. She topped off the casual look with a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 Inertia Sneakers, a ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap, skinny Linda Farrow Sunglasses, and a Chanel Sequin Mini Flap Bag. Meanwhile, Kendall’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 21, recently rocked two trends at one time while at Coachella weekend one, on April 13. Kylie donned an oversized denim matching outfit that was covered in tie dye, which is the other spring trend celebs can’t get enough of. Kylie donned a tiny white crop top with a pair of baggy Ganni Relaxed Leg Jeans, a matching Ganni Blackstone Oversized Denim Jacket, a Dior Monogram Canvas Bucket Hat, and a pair of IRO Paris Curverunner Sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, has also been loving this look, and she always manages to style the jeans perfectly. The blonde bombshell rocked the trend on March 28 in LA when she donned a pair of super baggy, oversized Maison Margiela Cut Out Boot Jeans that featured massive slits on the thighs, as she chose to cuff the jeans at the hems. She styled the high-waisted pants with a tiny white $18, Brandy Melville Beyonca Tank, showing off her abs, and covered up with a $750, beige linen Acne Studios Jana Blazer, which she chose to leave unbuttoned. She accessorized her casual outfit with a cool pair of $950 neon green Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps, which instantly added a pop of color to her look and also checked off the neon trend for spring.

One star who has embraced the oversized denim look for quite some time is Rihanna, 31, of course. The singer recently rocked a cool pair when she stepped out in the denim-on-denim trend on April 16 in NYC. She stepped out for dinner in a pair of oversized, wide-leg dark denim jeans paired with a thick button down denim shirt. She paired the outfit with white, open-toed pointy sandals, a bunch of diamond rings, and a pair of chunky white diamond hoop earrings.