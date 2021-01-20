Mindy Kaling, Brie Bella & More Stars Watch Kamala Harris Get Sworn In As VP With Their Kids — Pics

As we enter a new era of American politics, celebs were eagerly watching at home with their children. See pics of Mindy Kaling and more who shared Kamala Harris’ swearing-in with their kids.

She made history today by becoming the first female, Black, and South Asian Vice President of the United States. And politically active celebrities watching from home wanted to make sure that their young children were aware of how significant that is! Stars like Mindy Kaling and Brie Bella settled in with their adorable kids to watch the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on January 20, and shared sweet photos on Instagram from the day they’ll surely remember for the rest of their lives.

Mindy Kaling’s Daughter, Kit, Watches Kamala Harris Get Sworn In

It’s no secret that Mindy is one of Vice President Harris’ biggest fans. The Mindy Project alum, 41, even campaigned for her during her 2019 presidential run, filming a video where they cooked traditional Indian foods together. When Kamala was elected on November 7, Mindy tweeted out a photo of the new VP as a child, writing, “Crying and holding my daughter, ‘look baby, she looks like us.'”

Her words made a lasting impression on her three-year-old, Kit Kaling. “I was at work, but apparently she said: ‘Is that mommy? It looks like mommy,'” Mindy wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Kit sitting on the couch while watching the inauguration. “Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone.”

Brie Bella Wakes Up Her Kids To Watch The Inauguration

The Total Bellas star, 38, shared the historic day with her adorable kids, three-year-old daughter Birdie Danielson, and five-month-old son Buddy Danielson. She shared a sleepy, makeup-free photo of herself and the kiddos still in their pajamas, waiting for the festivities to begin. Remember, it all started at 7:00am on the west coast! “We all woke up late but just in time for the inauguration,” Brie wrote on Instagram. “First time I get to sit with my kids and explain it all to them!!! Bird said she wants Gaga’s dresses!! Such a special day!!”

Andy Cohen Cheers On Biden & Harris With His Son

Benjamin Cohen may only be two years old, but his father is making sure he’s still politically aware. Andy Cohen posted a photo to Instagram showing little Ben totally engrossed in what was happening on the TV screen in their New York City apartment: newly sworn-in president Joe Biden‘s inaugural speech. The cutie is clutching his dad’s hand while taking in every single word, a Biden/Harris campaign sign in front of the television. The Watch What Happens Live host captioned the post, “The Future” with American flag emojis.