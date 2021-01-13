Stars Wearing See-Through Pants: Halsey, Kendall Jenner & More

These women have no fear of sheer! Check out photos of stars like Halsey, Kendall Jenner, and more who sported see-through looks to red carpet events and more!

If you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe, sheer pants might be the way to go. They’re sexy, yet still more socially acceptable to wear out in public as opposed to just walking outside in your under garments. There’s also something incredibly daring about them. But if you’re unsure whether these translucent bottoms can even look good on anyone, then allow these celebrities to offer you some inspiration!

Halsey has proven time and again that she rocks a style all her own and does it with such confidence. When appearing on the May 2017 red carpet for 102.7 KIIS FM’S Wango Tango in Carson, CA, Halsey wore this daring look and pulled it off with ease. The Maniac singer looked totally rad in her outfit, which featured translucent pants, and a striped crop top T-shirt.

That wasn’t all to Halsey’s look, though. She also fashioned a pair of fierce pink, platform boots with buckles and donned layers of jewelry with hoop earrings. Halsey looked absolutely incredible! But she hasn’t been the only star to dare to rock sheer pants at a major industry event or even out and about!

Kendall Jenner also decided to go sheer with a number of her outfits, too, specifically the one photographed below! While spotted near LAX, Kendall was seen wearing an outfit that was nearly entirely sheer. What stood out from her taupe-hued outfit, however, was her long legs. Kendall’s legs were front and center, thanks to the sheer fabric that she sported. The model looked ready to hit the runway in her look!

Halsey and Kendall aren’t the only stars who’ve worked sheer looks before. Check out the images in the gallery above to see more stars like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, and so many others who have donned sheer bottoms with their fabulous outfits.