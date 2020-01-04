Kris Jenner, Ariel Winter & More Stars Rocking Sexy Lace Dresses

Lace dresses are a hot trend in Hollywood these days, and these stars have pulled it off better than the rest! From red carpets to date nights and more, these ladies rocked lace dresses to perfection over the last few years.

When Kris Jenner, 64, was photographed on a romantic night out with Corey Gamble, 39, in St. Barts, she looked absolutely stunning in a lacy, white dress. The gown hugged her figure perfectly, and gave bridal vibes as Kris held hands with her man during their evening out. However, she’s far from the first star to slay the lacy dress look! Kris’s daughter, Kendall Jenner, went even sexier with her lacy get-up in 2019 — she wore a gold slip dress, which featured pink lace detailing around the edges. The look was lingerie-inspired, and Kendall pulled it off perfectly!

Kim Kardashian has also slayed the lacy trend a few times over the years. While she was pregnant in 2015, she made her baby bump look super sexy in a see-through, black lace dress on the red carpet. She covered up a bit with a black jacket over her shoulders and arms, but it was still a very revealing look that had fans buzzing. Another one of Kim’s amazing lace looks was when she wore a white, lacy dress with silver embellishments embroidered throughout the ensemble. She paired the gown with a white fur coat and looked incredible!

Meanwhile, at one of the 2019 Golden Globes after-parties, Ariel Winter brought out her best lace style by wearing a black dress with lace detail. The gown featured a leg slit, too, which allowed Ariel to put even more skin on display. Stunning!

There are plenty of more stars who’ve rocked lace dresses over the last few years, as well! From Taylor Swift to Halsey and many more, click through the gallery above to check out some of our favorite looks!