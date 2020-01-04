Gallery
Hollywood Life

Kris Jenner, Ariel Winter & More Stars Rocking Sexy Lace Dresses

kris jenner
BACKGRID
St Barthelemy, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner in St. Barth having a dinner date in a private villa with boyfriend Corey Gamble.Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey GambleBACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Revolver / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner is seen leaving Mr Chow restaurant in New York and going to The Edition hotel for a party Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5113689 070919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights
TV personality Kris Jenner, wearing a red lace dress, arrives at the E! Upfronts at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City Pictured: Kris Jenner Ref: SPL530841 220413 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Senior Editor

Lace dresses are a hot trend in Hollywood these days, and these stars have pulled it off better than the rest! From red carpets to date nights and more, these ladies rocked lace dresses to perfection over the last few years.

When Kris Jenner, 64, was photographed on a romantic night out with Corey Gamble, 39, in St. Barts, she looked absolutely stunning in a lacy, white dress. The gown hugged her figure perfectly, and gave bridal vibes as Kris held hands with her man during their evening out. However, she’s far from the first star to slay the lacy dress look! Kris’s daughter, Kendall Jenner, went even sexier with her lacy get-up in 2019 — she wore a gold slip dress, which featured pink lace detailing around the edges. The look was lingerie-inspired, and Kendall pulled it off perfectly!

Kim Kardashian has also slayed the lacy trend a few times over the years. While she was pregnant in 2015, she made her baby bump look super sexy in a see-through, black lace dress on the red carpet. She covered up a bit with a black jacket over her shoulders and arms, but it was still a very revealing look that had fans buzzing. Another one of Kim’s amazing lace looks was when she wore a white, lacy dress with silver embellishments embroidered throughout the ensemble. She paired the gown with a white fur coat and looked incredible!

Meanwhile, at one of the 2019 Golden Globes after-parties, Ariel Winter brought out her best lace style by wearing a black dress with lace detail. The gown featured a leg slit, too, which allowed Ariel to put even more skin on display. Stunning!

kris jenne
BACKGRID

There are plenty of more stars who’ve rocked lace dresses over the last few years, as well! From Taylor Swift to Halsey and many more, click through the gallery above to check out some of our favorite looks!