Celebrities React to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict: Their Responses

Donald Trump‘s conviction has spurred countless reactions online and on television. After the former host of The Apprentice was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records by a Manhattan jury, celebrities didn’t wait to weigh in. This is the first time in American history that a former president has been labeled a convicted felon.

Scroll down to see how celebrities around the country reacted to the news.

Barbra Streisand

Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024

“Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts,” Barbra tweeted. “He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.”

Jimmy Kimmel

The late night host played a clip of Donald walking out of the Manhattan court to speak to reporters. The former president claimed he was a “very innocent man” fighting for America, adding “And we’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight to the end, and we’ll win.”

“And if we don’t win, we’ll say we won anyway,” Jimmy said in response to the clip. “Listen, I have bad news: the only thing you’re going to be fighting to win is the Jell-O cup on your prison cafeteria tray.”

Steve Martin

Today would be a good day for the GOP members to engage in serious self-reflection about their devotion to a convicted felon.#trump #verdict pic.twitter.com/J3QCifz3Lq — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) May 31, 2024

“Today would be a good day for the GOP members to engage in serious self-reflection about their devotion to a convicted felon,” the comedian tweeted alongside a note which began with him writing, “There is a man running the GOP who wishes to be elected president of the United States.”

Robert De Niro

As one of Donald’s most outspoken critics, the actor told Variety in a statement that “this never should have gotten to this stage.”

“I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it,” Robert added. “I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi broke her track record of avoiding saying Donald’s name on The View — only calling him “You Know Who” for years — during the episode that aired one day after the verdict was announced.

“I’m going to say something you’ve never heard me say before,” she began. “But Donald John Trump is a convicted felon.”

Sunny Hostin

WILL TRUMP SERVE TIME IN PRISON? After a New York jury found the former president guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, #TheView co-hosts question if he will serve time. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZjE5RgLrBl — The View (@TheView) May 31, 2024

The View co-host drew gasps from the crowd by noting she “spent the morning talking to someone from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” who “believes they will recommend a one-year term in prison and that is because when you spend a year in prison in New York, or under, you serve in Rikers Island.”