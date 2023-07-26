Melissa Etheridge, Conor McGregor & More Stars Mourn Sinead O’Connor After Her Tragic Death

View gallery

Sinead O’Connor was a pop superstar known for stirring up controversial headlines

She died in July 2023, leaving three living kids behind

Sinead was remembered as an impactful and talented artist by fellow celebrities following her death

Irish pop star Sinead O’Connor is being remembered by Conor McGregor, Melissa Etheridge, Ice-T, and more following the news of her death on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Sinead, who is known for her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U”, died at the age 56, according to her family. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” told The Irish Times. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The cause of her death was not immediately given.

Her fellow Irish stars and global celebrities instantly flooded social media to honor the life and legacy of Sinead. “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend,” UFC star Conor McGregor tweeted on Wednesday, July 26. “Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.” Sinead’s death came about one and a half years after her son, Shane, died by suicide at the age of 17. Conor, 35, honored her with two more tweets as well. In the first, he said he was “gutted” by Sinead’s death, and in the second, he added, “What a Woman!” alongside an interview clip of her.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Deaths Of 2023: Tony Bennett, Tina Turner & More Remembered In Photos American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious And Accomplished Painter Having Created Works A Under The Name Anthony Benedetto A That Are On Permanent Public Display In Several Institutions. He Is The Founder Of Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts In New York City. Raised In New York City Bennett Began Singing At An Early Age. He Fought In The Final Stages Of World War Ii As An Infantryman With The U.s. Army In The European Theatre. Afterwards He Developed His Singing Technique Signed With Columbia Records And Had His First Number One Popular Song With 'because Of You' In 1951. Several Top Hits Such As 'rags To Riches' Followed In The Early 1950s. Bennett Then Further Refined His Approach To Encompass Jazz Singing. He Reached An Artistic Peak In The Late 1950s With Albums Such As The Beat Of My Heart And Basie Swings Bennett Sings. In 1962 Bennett Recorded His Signature Song 'i Left My Heart In San Francisco'. His Career And His Personal Life Then Suffered An Extended Downturn During The Height Of The Rock Music Era. Bennett Staged A Remarkable Comeback In The Late 1980s And 1990s Putting Out Gold Record Albums Again And Expanding His Audience To The Mtv Generation While Keeping His Musical Style Intact. He Remains A Popular And Critically Praised Recording Artist And Concert Performer In The 2010s. Bennett Has Won 17 Grammy Awards (including A Lifetime Achievement Award Presented In 2001) And Two Emmy Awards And Has Been Named An Nea Jazz Master And A Kennedy Center Honoree. He Has Sold Over 50 Million Records Worldwide. American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious A... SINEAD O'CONNOR VARIOUS MUSIC CONCERTS - 1992

The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 26, 2023

Read on to see more tributes dedicated to the Grammy Award-winning musician.

Melissa Etheridge

“This is such a tragedy. What a loss,” American musician Melissa Etheridge tweeted after learning the news of Sinead’s death. “She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl.”

Ice-T

Alongside a professional portrait of Sinead, rapper and actor Ice-T tweeted, “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..”

Bear McCreary

I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor . She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) July 26, 2023

Bear McCreary, a TV and film composer bets known for his work on Outlander, was also “gutted” by the mother of four‘s unexpected death. “She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot,” he wrote. “We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP”.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis was devastated to hear about Sinead’s death and took to Instagram to honor the star. “I once heard Sìnead sing acapella (sic) in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard in my life,” Jamie remembered in her lengthy caption.

“We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland. She was a warrior. She was a rebel,” Jamie gushed. “She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother’s wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar

Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam. https://t.co/JVHxz7Kv2Z — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 26, 2023

Sinead was not only loved by those in the entertainment industry; She had fans across the globe in all fields. Even Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was impacted by her death. “Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” he tweeted with a news clip covering her death. “Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music”.

Toni Collette

Australian actress Toni Collette took to Instagram to honor Sinead. “I adored this woman from afar as a teenager. I will always admire her. I was lucky enough to hang out with her a few times in my twenties,” she raved alongside a black and white portrait of her. “On one occasion we all sang in the hills of Wicklow in Eire. I sang a Jane Siberry song and Sinead then asked/encouraged me to sing one of my own. Can you imagine the terror? The intimidation? The thrill?!”

“She was so talented, so generous, humble, resilient, courageous and true,” Toni continued. “What a voice. What a force. My heart breaks. Rest in real peace Sinead.”

Janelle Monae

“Fight the real enemy”- Sinead O’Connor

🕊️ 🤍 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) July 26, 2023

Janelle Monae remembered the bold and confident musician by sharing a quote by her: “’Fight the real enemy’- Sinead O’Connor,” Janelle wrote on Twitter.

Tim Burgess

British musician Tim Burgess called Sineas “the true embodiment of a punk spirit” in his own tweet. “She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace,” he added.

Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins rocker Billy Corgan also took to social media to honor the late musician. Alongside a black and white portrait of Sinead, Billy praised Sinead’s character. “I knew Sinead a little, having met her at a show of hers and then later when she was living at the Walker’s home outside of Chicago. Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I’m not sure she completely understood,” he sweetly penned.

“But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without,” Billy added. “And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was once cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo”.

Diane Warren

She's with her son now. Sing In Peace Sinead — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 26, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Grammy Award winner Diane Warren was also impacted by the loss of Sinead. “Such sad s***** news. Sing in Power forever Sinead,” she wrote with a link to the Irish star’s hit song, “Nothing Compares 2 U”. In a follow-up tweet, she added, “She’s with her son now. Sing In Peace Sinead”.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan honored Sinead by encouraging others to learn about her impact on the world. “Sad to hear about Sińead O’Connor passing. Her story… if you don’t know it? Take a minute,” he tweeted. “May she rest in peace.”

Jason Isbell

Grammy Award-winning musician Jason Isbell paid homage to the late singer by sharing the lyrics to her 1997 hit, “This Is A Rebel Song”, on Twitter. “I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last,” he added.

Paul Feig

Director Paul Feig reacted to a news article regarding Sinead’s tragic death on Twitter. “This is just unbelievably sad. What more can be said?” he wrote. “She was an amazing talent. Her music will live on. RIP Sinead.”

Rob Delaney

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney carried on Sinead’s memory through story. “I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now,” he explained on Twitter. “I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty.”

I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2023

He went on to praise her 2021 memoir Rememberings. “Her book is very special and is one of those few special things I’ve encountered in my life that made me confident there’s something else out there beyond us that is good, that this world tries to make us forget,” he wrote. “I love you Sinéad. Thank you.”

Her music should be her primary legacy but I am grateful she spoke up against the rape & abuse within the Catholic Church too. It was years after she tore up the pope that my dad showed me a photograph of him as a boy with a priest with his arm around him taken at the orphanage — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2023

In addition, the Deadpool 2 actor commended Sinead for standing up for what she believes in. “Her music should be her primary legacy but I am grateful she spoke up against the rape & abuse within the Catholic Church too,” he said. “It was years after she tore up the pope that my dad showed me a photograph of him as a boy with a priest with his arm around him taken at the orphanage … he spent some of his childhood in. That priest had recently died in prison after having been convicted of raping kids.”

He concluded, “So thank you Sinéad for forcing ppl to confront that evil. F*** everyone who gave her a hard time.”

Tegan And Sara

Musical duo Tegan and Sara took to Instagram to share how Sinead brought joy to their lives. “This was the last concert we saw in Feb 2020. A month later we went into lockdown. Lifelong dream to see her, and we sang our hearts out,” they recalled alongside a video of Sinead’s concert, as seen above. “Can’t express what an absolutely massive impact Sinead O’Connor had on us from childhood through adulthood. Her voice, her brain, her bravery.”

Bryan Adams

Canadian musician Bryan Adams and former collaborator of Sinead’s recalled their good times as he reacted to her death. “RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family,” he tweeted with a photo of the late star.