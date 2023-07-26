Sinead O’Connor’s Family ‘Devastated’ By Her Death: Read Their Heartbreaking Statement

Sinead O’Connor’s family paid tribute to her in a statement to The Irish Times on Wednesday, July 26. The I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got singer’s loved ones honored her after her death at 56. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they said.

Sinead’s cause of death was not announced. The Irish singer is survived by three children: Jake Reynolds, 36, Roison Waters, 27, and Yeshua Bonadio, 16. Her son Shane Lunny died by suicide at age 17 in January 2022. Following Shane’s death, Sinead often posted about the grief she felt since his passing on social media. One of her final tweets was a tribute to him with a photo of the two of them. “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she wrote.