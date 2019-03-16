Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kelly Ripa & 9 More Celebs Moms Who Have Look-Alike Daughters

No, you’re not seeing double. These beautiful stars all have daughters who look just like them. From Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos, to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas, the resemblance between these duos is uncanny!

They got it from their mamas! You probably already knew that these celebrities’ kids are adorable, but take a second look. They’re practically identical to their famous mothers. It’s wild! Take Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter, Cary Douglas, for example. Catherine never used to post photos of her kids on social media, but when she changed her mind in January 2019, fans went wild. She and her teenage daughter look just alike! And that’s a compliment to both of them; Carys is so pretty. Their appearance at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week 2019 drew attention to their similarity even further. A pic of them on the red carpet (see above) showed that they not only had the same hair, but similar noses and dreamy eyes.

Michael and Mark Consuelos usually get the most attention for looking alike. Like, enough that Michael played his dad in a flashback on Riverdale. But take a second look at Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos — total twins. Mark and Kelly’s 17-year-old daughter is still in high school, so we don’t see her out and about very often. But every time she (half-heartedly, she’s a teenager) appears in a segment on Live with Kelly and Ryan, we get the same vibes. She has the same infectious smile as her father, but the rest is totally Kelly.

For more pics of celebrity moms and daughters who are practically identical, like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and more, scroll through our gallery above. You’re going to be shocked when you see these duos side by side!