Gabrielle Union, Larsa Pippen & 5 More Stars Rocking Braids This Fall – See Pics

These ladies are showing off their braided hairstyle just in time for fall! Take a look at how celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Larsa Pippen, and more are rocking braids for the autumn season!

There are so many ways to rock braided hair. The style can easily go from the red carpet to a casual day out and about. And these women know how to sport the look with their own signature, unique spin! From braided ponytails to box braids and more, the possibilities are truly endless for what hairstyle to rock this fall.

Stars like Gabrielle Union and Larsa Pippen are no strangers to sporting braids. But this autumn, they have really outdone themselves! These celebs are truly serving up so much inspiration to their longtime fans. Take a look at all of the ways these famous women are rocking braids!

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union has always shown off her stunning style with absolute ease. The actress showcased the different ways that she’s been rocking braids throughout autumn on her Instagram, but this look is one of our absolute favorites! Gabrielle took to Instagram just a few days ago on October 23 and ran her fingers through her stunning long braids that nearly ended at her waist. “Do yo thang,” she captioned the clip. What better advice could you get to tackle fall fashion!

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen has worked her fair share of braided hairdos in the past, as well. But we were absolutely loving this look on the undisputed bikini queen! In the October 23 post, Larsa rocked a Pretty Little Thing dress and donned her hair in braids for a night on the town. Larsa was, as her caption stated, in “a golden state of mind!”

Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid served up some “exuberant vibes” on Instagram on October 21. The Euphoria star showed off her two long braids done in pig tails and couldn’t have looked more chic. Storm totally worked the perfect casual look for fall, and fans were all about it! ”You really just gotta do you,” she captioned the post.

H.E.R.

Longtime fans of H.E.R. know that the incredibly talented artist can pull off practically any hairstyle. But for the Emmys on September 20, 2020, the Grammy-winner worked a long braid with a slew of diamonds added to her hair. The songstress looked truly stunning, and fans were all about her ‘do done by Nina Monique!

Taylor Swift

SHE'S TEASING RED WITH THE LIPSTICK AND BRAID BYE TAYLOR LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/eBTageXUou — regina 🌹 | AUGUST STAN (@futureofrep) October 22, 2020

Taylor Swift also got on the braid train for the CMT Awards on October 21! The folklore songstress sported her signature fringe with a short braid that rested on one of her shoulders. The style was incredibly casual, and looked like it require minimal effort to create, making for the perfect fall style. Taylor looked like a true vintage starlet, and gave her devoted fans a total flashback to her Red era with the surprising look!

Kim Kardashian

More than just being a great statement, braids are truly practical for any mom on the go. Kim Kardashian proved that when she sported her braids during a family dinner on October 8. The mother-of-four had her kiddos with her during the tropical getaway with her love, Kanye West. The braids were the perfect ‘do for the fashionista to work, and she pulled them off effortlessly!

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian took a cue from her older sister and did her own braid while spending time with her nieces and daughter True on October 10! Khloe went with a long braid that cascaded down one of her shoulders. The mom and mogul was busy doing some autumn arts and crafts with the youngsters, so her braid was the perfect hairstyle to sport for total ease while they painted pumpkins!