Gabrielle Union, 47, Slays In Plunging Leopard Dress With High Slit For Dinner At Catch — See Pics

gabby
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Ralph&Russo show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 20 Jan 2020
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk hand in hand as they leave Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Gabrielle Union is the latest celeb to hit up West Hollywood hot spot Catch. She rocked an animal print dress with a matching protective face mask.

Gabrielle Union has stunned in a heard-turning leopard print dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a daring, thigh-high split. The 47-year-old stepped out for dinner at celebrity hot spot Catch on October 16, and served some major animal print inspo. She paired her floor length dress with a matching belt around her waist, a cheetah print protective face mask, and black pumps.

The Bad Boys II actress paired the kaftan-style dress with her gorgeous brunette tresses styled in long braids. Gabby appeared to be enjoying her night out at the swanky restaurant with her pals, as they enjoyed a meal then posed for a snap outside the restaurant on her way home.

Gabrielle Union slays in an animal print dress. Image: BACKGRID

It comes a few weeks after the gorgeous model shared a funny snap of her daughter Kaavia Wade. Gabby attempted to get her adorable one-year-old to pose with her for some snaps showing off their outfits, but her mini-me was not having it. She shared the funny carousel post on September 21, in which she looked super happy showing off her new outfit: a pair of burgundy boots and a white dress. Meanwhile, little Kaavia was rolling her eyes. She already has such a big personality!

Friends and fans were quick to comment after seeing little Kaavia. “HER FACE,” actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, adding crying-laughing emojis. “One of you is excited. The other needs mommy to wrap it up so she can go about her day,” a fan added. “Baby girl is not feeling any of y’all today !!!!” a second follower wrote, using heart emojos. No lies detected!

Of course, fans have been treated to some snaps of Kaavia in a good moos. Most recently, Gabby posted a series of adorable pics with her “ride or die” mini-me. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching blue swimsuits and looked like they were having a blast as they hung out in the pool together. Too cute!