Celebrities Who Have Beef With Peppa Pig: Adele, Kanye West, & More

Peppa Pig may be made of pork, but she’s got beef with a lot of people. The British animated piglet of the long-running children’s series has fought with Adele, Kanye West, and more famous stars over the years. The reasons for the drama vary, but in each instance, Peppa Pig didn’t hold back against her celebrity opponent. Peppa is also a musician extraordinaire, so her feuds tend to be with notable figures in the music industry. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up every celebrity that’s fought with Peppa Pig and how the drama got resolved — if ever.

Kanye West

Of course Kanye fought with Peppa Pig. After all, Ye’s feuded with Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, Drake, Corey Gamble, Pete Davidson, and many more people over the years. His drama with Peppa Pig started in September 2021, when Pitchfork Review preferred Peppa’s debut album over Kanye’s Donda, 6.5 to 6.0. Reviewers Peyton Thomas and Dylan Green called Peppa’s album “charming,” while noting Kanye’s album was “barely finished” and came with “a lot of baggage.” Peppe then made a hilariously snarky comment about the ordeal on Twitter. “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” the piglet said.

The drama escalated in Feb. 2022, when Kanye brought Peppa’s name into the growing list of celebrities he’s gone on tirades against on Instagram. Fans just cannot get enough of this Kanye-Peppa feud!

Adele

Unlike Kanye, Adele is rarely at the center of public drama. But the “Easy On Me” singer still ticked off Peppa when she said during an Instagram Live last year that she had no intention of collaborating with the kids cartoon character. Peppa then confronted Adele about her comments during an October 2021 interview with Capital FM. “Hello Adele,” Peppa began. “That made me really really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me. Why not? Don’t you like me?” Adele was visibly shocked and noted that Peppa’s voice was different from the one she had “grown up with.” Adele continued, “But Peppa, I regret it, I regret it. I spent three years watching you. I really regret it and anytime you wanna go jumping in muddy puddles and sing muddy puddles, I’m with you babes. I felt terrible the second I said it.”

Cardi B

Cardi B brought up her issues with Peppa and the children’s show in December 2020. The rapper said her daughter Kulture was influenced to jump in wet puddles with her UGG boots and ruin the fancy footwear because of the show. “My baby been watching peppa pig,” Cardi tweeted along with a pig emoji. “and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it That shit gets me so tight ! F*Ckin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR F*CKIN DAYS!” She also added an angry face emoji expressing swear words. Peppa didn’t respond to Cardi, but that could still happen! We’ll consider this feud unresolved, for now.

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci didn’t hold back against Peppa during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor wrote a piece for The Atlantic in May 2020 about life at home with his wife Felicity Blunt and his kids, but things took a sharp turn when he revealed his true feelings about Peppa Pig. “After their meal is eaten, sort of, the little ones are allowed to watch a bit of television. Dragons for him, Peppa Pig for her,” he said. “There is no question that my wife and I, along with many parents, wish the creators of that irritating animated swine a slow death, but they are so rich, they have probably purchased immortality. And yet at the same time, said pig allows us respite for half an hour or so every day. May God bless those creators.” Like the situation with Cardi, Peppa let things slide and didn’t offer a rebuttal to Stanley. At least, not yet.

Iggy Azalea

It was back in 2019 that Iggy Azalea and Peppa found themselves fighting over their competing album releases. Iggy was dropping her second album, In My Defense, when she tweeted that “it’s over” for her due to Peppa’s debut album coming out the same time. Peppa responded by mocking her hit song “Fancy,” writing back on Twitter, “Peppa’s so fancy, you already know 🐷.” But the back-and-forth didn’t stop there. “Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special peppa,” the Australian rapper responded. Peppa let Iggy have the last word, and sadly, the pair never teamed up. Guess Peppa’s just too good for Iggy!