Zendaya, Tayshia Adams & 9 More Celebs Rocking Braids For Summer 2021

The biggest hair trend this summer? Braids, apparently! Zendaya, Tayshia Adams, Camila Cabello, and more celebrities have been rocking variations of them this year. See the looks.

Braids are having a moment this summer — and stars like Zendaya, Tayshia Adams, and Camila Cabello could certainly attest to this sentiment. It’s the season of hair makeovers, after all. See: Gabrielle Union debuting a fresh new summer chop, trading in her long locks for a teeny tiny afro. And, of course, Jada Pinkett Smith going bold, shaving her head and taking style cues from daughter Willow Smith.

This particular summer, braids are coming in hotter than the seasonal heat. Whether they’re box braids, baby braids, classic braids, or anything in between, chances are, you’ve seen them on your Instagram feeds within the last few months. Scroll on below for photos of celebrities rocking braids for summer 2021.

Zendaya

Earlier this week, Zendaya traded in her usual long waves for new cornrow braids. The actress showed off her new ‘do on her Instagram Story. It’s a style she loves to return to: the actress famously sported a version of the braids last year in a stunning selfie following reports that she and her rumored boyfriend Jacob Elordi had broken up. (The two never publicly confirmed their relationship.) The actress then sported the same look for a Maison Valentino ad in March.

Tayshia Adams

Former Bachelorette Tayshia soaked up the sun aboard a yacht in Newport Beach on July 25, rocking braids, a printed bikini set, and oversized sunglasses. She captioned the post, “Sometimes all you need is your bestie and some sun!” The star rocked straighter locks during her time filming Season 16 of The Bachelorette last year.

Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth rocked the ultimate vacation braids while in Palm Springs in early July. The journalist and TV host captioned her Instagram post, “SHE’S ON VACATION 🏝Thanks for all the last-minute vacay recs, fam. Team Palm Springs for the win! Requisite #outofoffice post.” She completed the look with cat eye sunglasses and a white bandeau top.

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid made the case for baby braids — micro-sized braids against one’s natural ‘do or ‘do of choice — for her birthday weekend, a departure from her usual long hair or locks tied into a ponytail or bun. Celebrating turning 26, Gigi captioned the post, “took the weekend mostly off my phone but just wanted to say thank you all so much for your beautiful birthday wishes, I’m sending hugs far and wide.”

Yara Shahidi

For her appearance on The Talk on July 15, Yara Shahidi showed off her braids and her Versace outfit. The braids are a look the Grown-ish star often returns to. She often also rocks her signature curly hair or pulled up. “Pass that Versaysee,” she captioned the post. “Caught up with my BIG SIS @elainewelteroth + the fabulous folks at @thetalkcbs today.”

Ciara

Ciara rocked long, billowing braids and documented the fierce look on Instagram on June 17. The singer posed for a series of selfies in a large walk-in closet and wore a black dress. The “Level Up” singer often opts for her usual curly locks or straightened bleach blonde hair, but decided to change things up this time around.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys continues to be the reigning queen of braids, often rocking the ‘do throughout much of her career. The singer shared a series of bathroom selfies on July 26 and captioned, “Long live the bathroom mirror selfie.” When she isn’t donning braids, Alicia has her hair pulled up or in a top bun.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 23 and wore long, billowing braids with an extravagant, floor-length dress. The look was a departure from her usual go-to ‘dos, including wearing her hair down or an effortless top bun. Camila even rocked baby braids in June, showcasing her appreciate for all styles.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku donned a series of looks for the quarantine Loki press tour this summer, including some two-sided braids. The actress even rocked a similar look for her cover of Schön! Magazine in early July. The looks certainly depart from the styles fans have witnessed Wunmi rock on screen, including a much shorter cut on Loki and a classic straighter look on Lovecraft Country.

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio donned classic two-sided braids while promoting her new collaboration with makeup brand Morphe on Instagram on July 11. The TikTok star often wears her hair straight down, in a loose ponytail, or loose beach waves, but opted to change things up for the summer.

It’s the season of hair makeovers — and these celebrities have offered a masterclass in changing things up.