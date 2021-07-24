Gabrielle Union’s Hair Makeover: Star Chops Off Her Hair & Rocks Sexy Teeny Afro – Before & After Pics

Gabrielle Union debuted a fresh new ‘do — and it just might embolden you to get a summer chop! See the actress’ hair transformation.



Allow Gabrielle Union to make the case for a summer chop. The actress, 48, debuted a fresh new haircut on Instagram on Friday, July 23, opting for a short afro and championing the act of cutting one’s hair even when things are “gravy” — and it just might inspire your next trip to the salon.

“So, I did a thing,” Gabrielle captioned the series of selfies. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and it’s foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” Gabrielle finished the fierce new look with a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, and some hoop earrings.

Gabrielle’s shorter cut stands in stark contrast to the flowing locks she shared in selfies earlier this week. The Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder showed off her long ponytails on Instagram just a few days ago and tagged her hair care brand.

The new ‘do comes after her husband Dwyane Wade shared a sexy selfie of her on his Instagram Story on Friday. The former NFL player, 39, uploaded a snapshot of Gabrielle’s bathroom selfie, in which her rear can be seen in the reflection of the mirror. Dwyane captioned the picture with “this is 48” complete with the peach and eyeballs emoji.

The two recently vacationed in New York with their precocious daughter Kaavia, 2, last month. The family of three enjoyed a yacht ride on Shelter Island, with Gabrielle documenting the summer festivities on her Instagram. In the sweet snapshots, Kaavia rocked the ultimate summer outfit: a white tank top, denim shorts, and pink Crocs.

The actress is also stepmom to Zaya, 14, Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 7, but it looks like the kids didn’t join them on that particular trip. Earlier this week, Gabrielle shared a supplemental clip from their summer getaway — and reflected on how difficult it was to be away from her daughter as a working mom. In the brief video, Kaavia noted that she and her actress mom were in color-coordinated outfits as her dad wiped some cereal crumbs off her lips.

“Being away from her is the hardest part of working away from home but watching this video on repeat reminds me that @kaaviajames thinks her mom is good,” the Bring it On alum wrote. “And I am. But I missssssssss her.”