Just in time for summer, some of our favorite celebrities have been rocking beach waves & it’s the most perfect, effortless hairstyle for the season!

Forget curls, because this season’s hottest hairstyle trend is without a doubt – beach waves. So many celebs have been rocking the hairstyle lately, both on and off the red carpet, and it’s the most perfect summer look. Selena Gomez has been rocking beach waves a ton lately for a variety of events and we love the look on her. Most recently, Sels rocked the hairstyle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in NYC on June 11, when she opted to wear a gorgeous long-sleeve green, blue and purple sequin Marc Jacobs dress to go along with her hair. Selena’s hair was done by Marissa Marino, who gave her the perfect tousled bob, adding loose beach waves and parting her hair in the middle, for an effortless look. Meanwhile, just one day before that, Selena stepped out on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of her new film, The Dead Don’t Die when she donned a strapless black Celine Spring 2019 mini dress with massive feather sleeves and a gorgeous wavy updo. Her hair was done by her go-to stylist, Marissa, again, who threw Selena’s hair up into a messy bun and parted it in the middle. She opted to leave a few pieces of hair out on either side of her face, framing it in gorgeous beach waves.

Jennifer Lawrence is another star who absolutely loves beach waves and it’s the perfect hairstyle for the actress. JLaw rocked two gorgeous variations of beach waves for different events. She looked gorgeous at the LA premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on June 4, when she wore an insanely plunging black sheer Christian Dior Resort 2020 gown with a stunning wavy updo, done by hairstylist, Jenny Cho. Jennifer’s gorgeous blonde beach waves were done up in a messy updo, with wavy pieces left out in front, framing her face. Meanwhile, a few days prior, on June 1, Jennifer headed to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ, when she wore her blonde hair down in natural, voluminous beach waves done by hairstylist, Ben Skervin.

Two of our favorite Avengers: Endgame stars, Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson have also been rocking beach waves and they both just debuted bob haircuts. Brie debuted a very short bob haircut at her friend Melinda Lee Holm’s new beauty line launch event on May 1. Brie rocked her new hair in gorgeous beach waves, parted to the side while framing her face, and paired her new hairstyle with a cream blazer, a black top, and matching cream pants. Meanwhile, Scarlett also showed off a brand new blonde, wavy bob haircut when she stepped out on the carpet of the Avengers: Endgame LA premiere on April 22 with voluminous beach waves done by her longtime hairstylist, Jenny Cho.

Kim Kardashian rocked beach waves to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in NYC and her look has now become iconic. Kim’s look for the event was inspired by Sophia Loren’s character in Boy On A Dolphin, and her goal was to look like she had just stepped out of the ocean. She totally nailed the look as she rocked an insanely skin-tight Thierry Mugler corset dress that was made to look like there wear water droplets all over it. As for her hair, done by Chris Appleton, it was down in sexy beach waves that were made to look soaking wet.

Hailey Baldwin is another celeb that is constantly rocking her hair down in beach waves. The gorgeous blonde model has super short hair which she usually styles in effortless, tousled beach waves, done by hairstylist, Florido, when it’s not down and pin-straight and she pulls the look off perfectly. Another blonde supermodel that loves beach waves is Gigi Hadid. Gigi is always rocking her long, natural hair and while her hair is naturally wavy, she loves to sport beach waves for events or just while she’s out and about. There are so many other stars who have been rocking beach waves and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.