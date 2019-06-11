Kim Kardashian & More Stars Debut Bob Hairstyles For Spring — See The Chic Short Hair Look

With spring officially here & summer on the horizon, some of our fave stars are switching up their hair for the new season by chopping it all off into chic bobs & we rounded up all of the best looks!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is constantly changing up her hair – whether it’s long jet black waves or a platinum blonde shade, she loves to switch hairstyles, and her latest look is a sexy sleek bob. She debuted her brand new hair on May 28, when she stepped out in a pair of high-waisted Yeezy sweatpants and a tiny skintight tan crop top. Her hair was done by long-time hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who chopped off all of her long black hair to give her a sleek and straight cut that landed just ender her cheek bones. Before the cut, Kim had been rocking her hair down and parted in the middle, with loose beachy waves. Kim may have gotten some inspiration from her younger sis, Khloe Kardashian, 34. Although Khloe chopped her hair into an angled bob back in July of 2018, she cut her hair even shorter and dyed it platinum blonde in February of this year. The short hair looks amazing on Khloe and frames her face perfectly.

Aside from the Kardashians, another star that just debuted a bob was Emily Ratajkowski, 29, on the red carpet of the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9 in New York City. Emily opted to wear a black sequined jersey bikini gown from the Spring 2019 Michael Kors Collection that was completely cutout and showed off ample cleavage, but it was her glam that stole the show. Emily’s hair was done in an old Hollywood bob, done by hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, who added major volume to the model’s super short new ‘do, and left her front bangs swept to the side. While Emily’s hair may have been a wig, as her natural hair is medium length, she still managed to pull off this look perfectly, and it truly suits her.

Brie Larson, 29, debuted a very short bob haircut at her friend Melinda Lee Holm’s new beauty line launch event on May 1. Brie rocked her new hair parted to the side while framing her face and paired her new hairstyle with a cream blazer, a black top and matching cream pants. Brie’s Avengers: Endgame co-star, Scarlett Johansson, 34, also showed off a brand new blonde, wavy bob haircut when she stepped out on the carpet of the Avengers LA premiere on April 22.

There have been so many other gorgeous celebrities who have been flaunting brand new bob haircuts, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. The short new ‘do is definitely going to be this season’s hottest trend.