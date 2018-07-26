Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Makeover — Debuts Blunt Bob: See Pics

Khloe Kardashian is back on the bob train! After saying she missed her short hair and wearing a wig at a photo shoot just two days ago, she went for the big chop! Click to see the pic!

Khloe Kardashian‘s newest hair makeover is the stuff of dreams! She showed off her blunt bob haircut on Instagram on July 26, and it looks amazing! Justine Marjan is the hairstylist behind her makeover and we think it’s perfect! Just a couple days ago, on July 24, Khloe was on a set for her clothing line Good American. She showed off a blonde bob look and told fans on Snapchat, “I really miss my short hair but Andrew [Fitzsimons] faked it today, it’s not real…but I feel like I need it back.”

Well, that didn’t take long! Whatever Khloe wants, she gets! Not to brag, but when Justine was in NYC for Fashion Week with TRESemme, she actually cut MY hair into a bob. It’s a huge trend this year, and Khloe was obviously itching to have her short hair back! Perhaps Khloe was shooting for the new Good American Activewear line that she just announced! We can’t wait to see Khloe rocking the sure-to-be-sexy pieces in the gym!

“Not smiling makes me smile” Kanye A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Khloe recently revealed her anxiety about being a working mom. She posted videos on Snapchat, saying, “I have to start work on [July] 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point.” She even asked baby True: “I’ll be okay, right, momma?” She’s so cute! You got this, Khloe!