Celeb Moms Twinning With Their Daughters: Kourtney & Penelope, Beyonce & Blue, Chrissy & Luna

Is there anything cuter than celeb moms matching with their daughters? Check out these pics of Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen & more twinning with their mini-me’s!

We love a celebrity mommy and me duo — especially when they’re wearing matching outfits. What little girl doesn’t want to look just like her mommy, their biggest role model? Especially if it’s say… a Kardashian! Kourtney Kardashian loves sharing pics with her daughter Penelope Disick, who looks more and more like her mini-me every day! One of our favorite pics of the pair was taken on a yacht, and shows the duo in matching outfits that made our hearts melt. Penelope is seen getting into the water in a cute white suit with a sun hat and sunglasses on, while Kourtney watched with a smile on her face, slaying in a matching white bathing suit. Talk about family goals!

Singer Tiny and her baby girl Heiress love to coordinate their style too! In fact, we’ve seen them matching on a few occasions and when we say matching, we mean literally wearing the same exact outfit! The fab duo was photographed by the pool twinning in blue and black camo sweatshirts with shorts and a blue headband in an Instagram photo that made fans lose their minds. Both were all smiles, enjoying the summer sun as Tiny seemed to put her family drama behind her. The pair also posed for a photoshoot recently, wearing exactly the same outfit which consisted of a multi-colored cat sweater, and white jeans. How sweet!

Little Blue Ivy loves matching with her mom Beyonce — I mean, who wouldn’t love to have Queen Bey as their mom!? The adorable duo often frequent red carpets in similar outfits, and one of our favorites was taken in Paris. The music legend and her little one were pictured holding hands wearing while wearing turquoise and pink floral dresses as they both rocked natural, curly hair and looked totally happy. Mama’s dress featured ruffled sleeves, a black flower around the neck, and fell just above her knees. While Blue’s gown was a bit longer and had pleated details around the chest. That’s the way the Carters slay. To see more pics of adorable celeb mommy and me duos twinning, click through our gallery above!